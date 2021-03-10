Around the NFL

Giants cut cost with release of OL Kevin Zeitler

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 03:47 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One day after New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman suggested his club would move forward with youth along the offensive line, Big Blue released the veteran of the group.

The Giants announced Wednesday that they released guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿, who turned 31 years old on Monday.

Part of the 2019 Odell Beckham trade with Cleveland, Zeitler spent the past two seasons in New York, starting 31 games.

The move saves the Giants $12 million in cap space with $2.5 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

While he had a down season by his standards -- allowing 28 pressures and two sacks, per Pro Football Focus -- Zeitler should easily find a new home. A reunion in Cincinnati, where he spent his first five years, could be one option. The Bengals desperately need to upgrade the O-line and have money to spend.

The Giants, meanwhile, will skew younger, which Gettleman harped on Tuesday when pressed by NFL Network's Kim Jones.

"Just for what it's worth, in terms of where our offensive line is, they're young and they're talented," he said, per the team's transcript. "Things take time. I said it earlier, things take time. We believe in these guys, they all came along, we finished the season fairly strong. One of the things that I would say to you is we were 4-2 in our division and if you look at our division, all of those defensive lines that we play, all those fronts are big, powerful, athletic defensive lines and our guys held up. So, we're getting there. It's the old saying, you've got to run the ball and you've got to obviously be able to protect the passer. We're young and we're getting better."

Gettleman declined to say at the time if skewing young meant the team would cut Zeitler or offensive tackle ﻿Nate Solder﻿. A day later, Zeitler is out the door. Solder could be next on the move.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones has no regrets on Dak Prescott's deal: 'I overpaid for' most things that proved to be special

The Cowboys backed up the Brink's truck to ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s doorstep this week, finally accomplishing what the football world has been waiting on for nearly two years. Jerry Jones does not -- and will not -- have buyer's remorse.
news

NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

The NFL announced Wednesday 36 compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft spread over 17 teams. The Dallas Cowboys received a league-high four picks.
news

Matt Rhule: Not all QB speculation is true for Panthers

Quarterback remains a point of emphasis for Carolina with free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft drawing near. Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke Wednesday about current QB1 Teddy Bridgewater and speculation surrounding the team's plans to address the position.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry garnering trade interest from teams

﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ hasn't lived up to this first-round status in two seasons with the Patriots. A fresh start could be one option for the big-bodied wide receiver.
news

Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

Buffalo released veteran receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson﻿. Plus, other Wednesday stories Around The NFL is monitoring.
news

Panthers restructure contracts of Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ restructured their contracts to give the club more space under the cap.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington 'not desperate' to find answer at quarterback

Ron Rivers say Washington isn't going to expedite its extended plans just to find a way through some figurative title window. This regime is in it for the long haul.
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon (foot) is healthy and feels ready to go in 2021

﻿Joe Mixon﻿ was supposed to be the Bengals' workhorse back to take pressure off QB Joe Burrow last year. Injuries wrecked those plans. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon is healthy and ready to go in 2021.
news

Saints releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders, LB Kwon Alexander, clearing more cap space

With the salary cap now set, the Saints have begun their aggressive roster trimming, sending two notable names out of town. New Orleans is releasing Kwon Alexander and Emmanuel Sanders.
news

NFL sets values for fifth-year options on 2018 first-rounders

NFL teams have about two months still to decide whether they want to secure a fifth season from their 2018 first-rounders. They now know exactly what they'd be paying.
news

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'I still got a lot more room to grow'

Buffalo Bills linebacker ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿ has been named to two straight Pro Bowls. The former first-rounder knows there is still a lot more room for him to grow.
