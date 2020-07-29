Giants OT Nate Solder announces he will opt out of 2020 season 

Players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract would toll. A player deemed high-risk would receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling.

Given his son's battle with cancer, Solder was always a candidate to opt out of playing this season. Five-year-old Hudson was diagnosed with a rare Wilms tumor in both kidneys at three months old. Last year, he underwent surgery to have a tumor removed before starting a third round of chemotherapy.

The 32-year-old Solder had two years remaining on his contract in New York with $9.9 million in base salary each of those years. The contract will now push to 2021 and 2022.

"We have great respect for Nate as a person and player," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "When he called today, I told him it is faith, family and football. He is doing what's best for his family."