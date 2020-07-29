Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 03:40 PM

Giants OT Nate Solder announces he will opt out of 2020 season 

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Giants left tackle Nate Solder will opt out of the 2020 season.

In announcing the decision that the left tackle said he and his family wrestled with, Solder cited his son's battle with cancer, a newborn boy, as well as his own previous bout with cancer. In 2015, Solder revealed that he had previously been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract would toll. A player deemed high-risk would receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling.

Given his son's battle with cancer, Solder was always a candidate to opt out of playing this season. Five-year-old Hudson was diagnosed with a rare Wilms tumor in both kidneys at three months old. Last year, he underwent surgery to have a tumor removed before starting a third round of chemotherapy.

The 32-year-old Solder had two years remaining on his contract in New York with $9.9 million in base salary each of those years. The contract will now push to 2021 and 2022.

"We have great respect for Nate as a person and player," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "When he called today, I told him it is faith, family and football. He is doing what's best for his family."

The Giants selected their left tackle of the future in first-rounder Andrew Thomas. Now the rookie could be asked to anchor Daniel Jones' blind side without the aid of Solder. While Solder struggled at times last year, he was a known quantity as a veteran. Now Big Blue will likely have to roll with rookies at both tackle spots, if third-rounder Matt Peart wins a starting gig.

