Giants OT Nate Solder intends to play this year following 2020 opt-out

Nate Solder has made a decision about his future. The Giants will have to make one about it, too.

After opting out of the 2020 season because of family concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran left tackle told ESPN's Jordan Raanan that he intends to play this year.

New York is expected to approach Solder about restructuring his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is the Giants' most experienced lineman and, just a few years ago, was their prize offseason acquisition. Solder became the league's highest-paid lineman upon signing with New York for $64 million over four seasons before the 2018 campaign. Since then, the former Patriot's play hasn't exactly lived up to his pay.

He won't come cheap in 2021, either. The third year of Solder's deal tolled given his high-risk opt-out -- he previously battled cancer and his newborn son has, as well -- meaning he's due $10 million and will cost $16.5 million against the cap. Moreover, the Giants drafted tackle Andrew Thomas No. 4 overall just last year. The fellow blindside protector rebounded from a rocky start to his rookie campaign while making 15 starts.