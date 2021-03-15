Around the NFL

Ravens, guard Kevin Zeitler agree to three-year, $22 million deal

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 07:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It took guard Kevin Zeitler less than a week to find a new home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with the former New York Giants guard on a three-year deal worth $22 million, including $16 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the pact. The team later announced the deal was official, pending a physical.

"It was actually a pretty tough call, a lot of teams came in. ... They were all duking it out last night," Zeitler said Monday on Glenn Clark Radio. "But me and my wife sat down ... and decided Baltimore was the right fit. ... [The AFC North] is more my style of ball."

The 31-year-old offensive lineman was released by the Giants last week, allowing him to sign before the open of free agency, which begins Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. ET. The NFL's negotiating window for free agents opens Monday at noon ET.

The guard market is shallow this year, with Zeitler representing one of the few starting-caliber options. It's no surprise he landed a new gig so swiftly. He ranked No. 53 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents list of 2021.

Upgrading the offensive line was a priority in Baltimore. The club struggled to replace star guard Marshal Yanda﻿, who retired just over a year ago. Zeitler is no Yanda, but he represents the closest the Ravens could come to a suitable substitute in this market. Zeitler immediately upgrades the Ravens' interior blocking and should be a boon for Lamar Jackson in both the run and passing attacks.

Zeitler had interest from a few teams on the open market, including the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

After two years in New York, the veteran offensive lineman returns to the AFC North, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. A first-round pick in 2012 by the Cincinnati Bengals, he joined Cleveland after five seasons. After two years with the Browns, he was part of the blockbuster Odell Beckham trade with New York.

For the always compensatory pick-conscious Ravens, because Zeitler was cut by Big Blue, he doesn't count against the comp pick formula for 2022.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career." Here's other news and buzz around the league heading into the 2021 free agency cycle.
news

Chiefs restructuring contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Big-money players across the NFL continue to restructure their contracts to open up salary-cap space ahead of the new league year, which opens on March 17. Three Chiefs stars will join that group.
news

Saints great Drew Brees officially joins NBC Sports as broadcaster

The next chapter of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' career kicks off in earnest as the recently retired future Hall of Famer will remain in the football realm. Brees announced on TODAY on Monday morning that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America.  
news

Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

Colts receiver ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend with his new quarterback, Carson Wentz, and teammate ﻿Dezmon Patmon﻿, presumably after a workout. 
news

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has signed a five-year deal for $27 million with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Drew Brees' career upon his retirement

Drew Brees announced his expected retirement Sunday afternoon. After 20 seasons, the Saints legend left an indelible mark on not only New Orleans but the entire league. Naturally, many in the NFL community and beyond responded to the news with appreciation for the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement after 20-year career

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿, whose 80,358 yards passing stand as the most in the history of the NFL, is retiring after 20 seasons. Following a lengthy wait following the end of the Saints' season, Brees announced his retirement Sunday via social media. 
news

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to 4-year, $48M deal

Aaron Jones and the Packers are running it back. The star runner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay that includes a $13 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots agree to trade OT Marcus Cannon to Texans

The Patriots have agreed to trade OT Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans in a deal that will include swapping picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Roundup: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to terms on 3-year, $11.55M deal

Following a career-high four sacks in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, defensive end Mario Edwards﻿ agreed to a three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

Texans trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson

The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for LB Shaq Lawson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW