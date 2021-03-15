Former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agrees to two-year, $26M deal with Raiders

Around the NFL

Nick Shook

Yannick Ngakoue﻿'s nomadic 2020 has extended into 2021, but he has finally found a home.

After spending last calendar year as a Jaguar, then a Viking, and finally a Raven, Ngakoue has agreed to terms on a two-year, $26 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Ngakoue is No. 11 on Gregg Rosenthal's list of Top 101 Free Agents.

Around this time a year ago, Ngakoue was a recent recipient of the franchise tag placed on him by the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team for whom Ngakoue no longer wanted to play. He eventually forced his way out via public quarreling with Jaguars brass, landing in Minnesota, where he failed to make an impact before the Vikings shipped him to Baltimore. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks in 15 games played between the Vikings and Ravens in 2020, but by the time it was over, it was clear he needed a fresh start elsewhere.

Las Vegas provides that opportunity for Ngakoue, who will reunite with his former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, the Raiders' recently hired defensive coordinator. Ngakoue played under Bradley as a rookie in Jacksonville and recorded eight sacks, four forced fumbles and 23 tackles in his first season before making the leap in Year 2 (without Bradley, who had been fired), racking up 12 sacks en route to his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.

Edge rusher was a significant need for the Raiders, who need to plug multiple defensive holes this offseason if they want to get over the hump and back into the postseason.

Las Vegas also did a little housekeeping Monday, placing a second-round tender on kicker Daniel Carlson﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

