Around the NFL

Chargers to make All-Pro Corey Linsley highest-paid center in league

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 04:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Justin Herbert is getting a new center, and it's a good one.

The Chargers have agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million deal with All-Pro center Corey Linsley, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. The contract will pay Linsley $26 million over his first two seasons with his new team, Garafolo added.

After spending his first seven seasons in Green Bay, Linsley is cashing in with this lucrative deal at 29 years old, something he'd signaled he saw coming in his final weeks spent in Green Bay, where the Packers simply couldn't afford to keep him. It's money well spent for a center who was the best in the NFL in 2020, finishing with the top offensive grade at the position, per Pro Football Focus, to go along with his first career All-Pro honor.

Linsley becomes the highest-paid center in the NFL, edging out Colts center ﻿Ryan Kelly﻿ ($12.412 million per year) with his new average annual value of $12.5 million.

Los Angeles is adding the No. 10 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list in Linsley, who has started all 99 games in which he's appeared in his professional career. Despite turning 30 in July, the Chargers are opening the coffers for one of the game's most important positions less than a year after discovering they'd drafted their franchise quarterback in Herbert.

What was once seen as a looming weakness for the Chargers and new head coach Brandon Staley is now a strength, at least at one of the three interior positions. Linsley steps in to replace veteran ﻿Mike Pouncey﻿ and gives Herbert a center with whom he can build a rapport as the Chargers attempt to return to contention in the years ahead.

Related Content

news

Broncos keeping DL Shelby Harris on three-year, $27 million deal

Shelby Harris is returning to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $27 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $15 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Former Rams safety John Johnson signing with Browns on 3-year, $33.75M deal

Former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson is signing with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Chiefs signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year, $80M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Patriots offensive lineman ﻿Joe Thuney﻿ to a five-year, $80 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing pass rusher Matt Judon, DB Jalen Mills to four-year deals

The Patriots are signing former Ravens pass rusher ﻿Matt Judon﻿ to a four-year, $56 million deal. Judon's contract includes $32 million over the first two years. New England is also adding ex-Eagles defensive back ﻿Jalen Mills﻿ on a four-year, $24 million deal.
news

Jason Verrett returns to 49ers on one-year contract, worth up to $5.5M

Cornerback Jason Verrett is staying in San Francisco. The veteran agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers worth up to $5.5 million.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert signs one-year extension through 2022 draft

After solving the quarterback conundrum earlier this month, Kevin Colbert has secured his own future beyond 2021. The Steelers vice president and general manager has signed a one-year extension with Pittsburgh.
news

Jonnu Smith agrees to four-year, $50M contract with New England Patriots

﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ is moving on. The former Titans tight end has agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Romeo Okwara returning to Lions on three-year, $39M deal

The Detroit Lions are retaining their most productive pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions and ﻿Romeo Okwara﻿ have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $39 million
news

Shaquil Barrett returning to Buccaneers on four-year, $72M deal

﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ is officially going back to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have worked out a four-year deal with the star pass rusher for up to $72 million with $36 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career." Here's other news and buzz around the league to kick off the 2021 free agency cycle.
news

Chiefs restructuring contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Big-money players across the NFL continue to restructure their contracts to open up salary-cap space ahead of the new league year, which opens on March 17. Three Chiefs stars will join that group.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW