Around the NFL

Former Titans WR Corey Davis heading to Jets on three-year, $37.5M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 08:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Former first-round pick ﻿Corey Davis﻿ hauled in the best season of his career in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets are banking on that production continuing.

Davis is departing Tennessee and heading for the Big Apple, as the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $37.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

In 2020, Davis formed an impressive, though somewhat overlooked, tandem with A.J. Brown in the receiving corps for Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. With the departure of Davis and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ -- along with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith -- the Titans offense will most certainly look different in 2021.

The Jets are hoping for much the same, bringing in Davis after he turned in career-highs of 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season. All of those numbers would have led a beleaguered Jets receiving corps in 2020.

