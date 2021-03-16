Former Titans WR Corey Davis heading to Jets on three-year, $37.5M deal

Former first-round pick ﻿Corey Davis﻿ hauled in the best season of his career in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets are banking on that production continuing.

Davis is departing Tennessee and heading for the Big Apple, as the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $37.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

In 2020, Davis formed an impressive, though somewhat overlooked, tandem with A.J. Brown in the receiving corps for Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. With the departure of Davis and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ -- along with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith -- the Titans offense will most certainly look different in 2021.