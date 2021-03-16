Around the NFL

Titans signing former Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 08:39 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

One of the premier pass rushers in free agency is bound for Tennessee.

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers edge ﻿Bud Dupree﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Dupree will get $16.5 million per year on a multi-year deal, Rapoport added.

It's a big pay day for Dupree coming off a final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he played under the franchise tag before he was lost for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL.

Prior to his injury, Dupree had eight sacks in 11 games. Those numbers came after a career-high 11.5 in 2019.

Heading into Monday, Dupree was tabbed as the No. 3 free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021 and he's getting paid as such.

A 2015 first-rounder, Dupree was surrounded by fellow top-round talent in Pittsburgh, but will now take on a lead role of turning around a Titans defense that was subpar last season.

Having produced just 25 sacks in 2020, the Titans sorely needed a burst off the edge and Dupree fills that need provided he can bounce back from his injury.

