Ryan Fitzpatrick goes to Washington on one-year, $10M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 11:10 PM
﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ is going to Washington.

Everyone's favorite journeyman quarterback, Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for $10 million with a $12 million max, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Fitzpatrick is set to play for his ninth NFL team as he heads into his 17th NFL season.

The 38-year-old bearded wonder will move on from Miami, where he began 2020 as a starter and then took a backseat to rookie ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, though he made his share of relief appearances. Fitzpatrick spent his last two seasons with the Dolphins and now extends a career that commenced when he was taken in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams in 2005.

In Washington, Fitzpatrick will join ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ and ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ in head coach Ron Rivera's quarterback room, but the signing points to the veteran being the starting favorite for the reigning NFC East champions.

Though Washington's offense sputtered throughout a 2020 campaign that ended in the playoffs thanks to being housed in the hapless NFC East, the Football Team was a winner with veteran ﻿Alex Smith﻿ under center and will get another veteran presence at the most important position with Smith moving on.

Fitzpatrick, who will play in the sixth division of his career when he joins the NFC East ranks, brings a high ceiling and a head-scratching floor to every game, as he dazzles when he's on and befuddles when he's off.

Last season, in nine games' worth of action, he threw for 2,091 yards (232 per game), 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions along with a pair of scores and 151 yards on the ground.

It's a one-year deal and a one-year plan for Washington at quarterback as the club's future franchise quarterback is still not on the roster.

However, Fitzpatrick still has a live arm, pep in his step and a track record for coming through in the clutch and propelling his teammates with his leave-it-all-on-the-field approach.

Fitzmagic goes to Washington and he's bringing a heckuva beard and plenty of excitement with him.

