Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $72M deal ahead of deadline

As always, deadlines spur action in the NFL.

Just when it looked like the franchise tag deadline would pass without much action, the Panthers and offensive tackle Taylor Moton agreed to a big deal.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the RT and the Panthers agreed upon a new four-year, $72 million contract with $43 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the situation.

The team later confirmed the deal ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The $18 million-per-year average places Moton second among all right tackles, tied with the Eagles' Lane Johnson and behind only the Saints' Ryan Ramczyk﻿. The $43 million is the third-most guaranteed money for a right tackle and seventh-most among all tackles.

It's a massive deal for the Panthers' best offensive lineman and ensures the club won't have to worry about the position for years to come. It likely helped the 26-year-old that the Saints anted up for their young stud RT last month, forcing the Panthers to pay handsomely to keep the rock of their right side.

A second-round pick in 2017, Moton has developed each year and was the Panthers' most consistent offensive lineman last season. He also was the only tackle in the NFL with more than 450 pass protection snaps to not allow a single QB hit in 2020. In a draft-and-develop world, Moton is the type of young, still growing player teams shouldn't mind giving big second contracts to. One of the better RTs still has room to improve. The contract echoes the belief he'll keep growing into that paycheck.