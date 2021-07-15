Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Welcome to deadline day for franchise-tagged players.

The seven players slapped with the franchise tender in 2021, who have yet to come to terms on multi-year deals, have until 4 p.m. ET to ink long-term pacts. Otherwise, they'll play on the one-year contracts.

Deadlines spur actions, but no long-term deals are expected to get done at this point in the game.

If today's deadline passes without any surprises, sides can't negotiate on a long-term deal until after the 2021 season ends.

All seven players signed their franchise tenders, so each is anticipated to attend training camp later this month. Because they've signed the one-year tags, they are eligible to be traded.

Let's run down each tagged player quickly:

Allen Robinson, WR, Bears: Set to make $17.98 million. Robinson has done everything shy of begging to let it be known he'd want to stay in Chicago long-term. Yet, for whatever reason, the Bears brass has been reluctant to pay its best offensive player, who has carried Matt Nagy's O the past two years despite subpar QB play. One of the best WRs in the NFL, Robinson deserves his big payday, whether in Chicago or elsewhere next year.

Chris Godwin, WR, Bucs: Set to make $15.983 million. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that while sides likely won't get a deal done, Tampa wants to retain its vital wideout long-term. One of the best rising young receivers in the NFL, Godwin is key to everything the Bucs offense does. He can play anywhere, wins off the line, and is among the best route-runners in the game. Tampa GM Jason Licht knows that if he doesn't pay Godwin in 2022, someone surely will unload the coffers to do so.