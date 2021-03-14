Around the NFL

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to 4-year, $48M deal

Published: Mar 14, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Aaron Jones and the Packers are running it back.

The star runner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay that includes a $13 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Jones could have tested the market after the Packers elected not to franchise tag the fourth-year back. Rosenhaus said his client "anticipated bigger offers in free agency but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

That interest was understandably mutual for the top-ranked RB and No. 9 player overall in Gregg Rosenthal's original Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021 list. Jones made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. His 30 touchdowns from scrimmage over the past two years trail only Derrick Henry﻿.

Jones has done nothing but produce since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He's averaged 5.2 yards a carry and scored on a staggering 5.4% of his touches, joining Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as the only players to top 4,000 scrimmage yards and 40 touchdowns in their first four seasons.

Consider Jones returning at this price tag another score for Green Bay.

