Lions signing former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions' revamp continued Wednesday with the addition of a former 1,000-yard receiver.

Detroit has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Chargers and Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source. Williams was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

The deal, which will reunite Williams with former coach and current Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, is worth $4.7 million in base salary and has a max value of $6.2 million, Rapoport added.

A torn labrum robbed the 29-year-old of the chance to play in 2020 but, health permitting, Williams gives Jared Goff a big-bodied, downfield target with whom to generate offense.

Williams signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Raiders as a free agent in March 2019. He started 12 of his 14 appearances that season and recorded 651 yards to go along with six touchdowns playing alongside Derek Carr﻿.