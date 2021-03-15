Buccaneers bringing back TE Rob Gronkowski for one year, $10 million

The star tight end is running it back with the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus. The contract is for $8 million with a potential to earn $10 million due to incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added.

Following a retirement that lasted for just the 2019 season, Gronkowski resumed his NFL career by joining longtime New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Bucs en route to winning the Super Bowl LV.

Since the team's defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, Gronkowski has made it known he was planning to return, that he wanted it to be with the Bucs and most recently telling Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt that he would be a "one-year-deal guy for the rest of my career." All of those things have come to fruition.