Buccaneers placing franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 11:33 AM
NFLShield
﻿Chris Godwin﻿ isn't seeing free agency this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Around The NFL will have more on Godwin's status shortly.

