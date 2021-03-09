Buccaneers placing franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin isn't seeing free agency this year.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Cam Robinson will not be leaving Jacksonville for the time being. The Jaguars are placing their franchise tag on the offensive tackle, Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Patrick Peterson liked the Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass-rusher. Peterson said he plans to continue his career whether or not he remains in the desert.
Patrick Queen got off to a hot start in 2020 but struggled down the stretch. The LSU product believes that he'll be ready for a Year 2 leap with a full offseason of film-work.
Leonard Williams is staying in New York for at least another season. The Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
In light of the salary cap crunch for 2021, Packers WR Devin Funchess and Bills C Mitch Morse took pay cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
New England is expected to trade for Las Vegas offensive tackle Trent Brown, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, with the two sides coming together on a deal that was a few weeks in the making.
Following news of Dak Prescott's blockbuster signing with the Cowboys, many from across the NFL world chimed in on social media to congratulate Dallas' QB1.
Once again, the Washington Football Team is using the franchise tag on standout guard Brandon Scherff, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.
Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the 2020 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
New York has placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.