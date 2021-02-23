Chris Godwin faces potentially difficult decision between sticking with Bucs, cashing in as free agent

﻿Chris Godwin﻿ finds himself in a somewhat unique position.

First, he's a Super Bowl champion, a title all football players chase and few achieve. But he's also a Super Bowl champion free agent, and he's in line to get paid -- it just might not come from the employer of his fellow champions.

Tampa Bay has a cast of key contributors it will hope to retain after catching fire and riding its hot streak to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs. Godwin is among them, but he's set to command a healthy salary on the open market, presenting him with a difficult balancing act between compensation and competition.

"It's very interesting. The team is heading in the right direction," Godwin said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "This is something that I saw kind of happen over the last couple of years. Me and Mike (Evans) would have conversations going back to last year about how we felt like we were right there, like we had the right core group of guys to really make a run. We just needed a couple more pieces. You get Tom (Brady), and then it takes off in year one. I know a lot of people didn't really expect it to end how it did. But shoot, that was the goal for us.

"For me, looking at free agency, that's definitely something I'm really considering. I want to be here. I love the guys on the team. I think we've got something special. But at the same time you got to consider all the possibilities out there and consider doing what's best for you and your family."

Godwin was a third-round pick out of Penn State in 2017, a steal for a receiver who has proven to be an excellent complement to Evans and carries the potential of a No. 1 target. Because he didn't go in the first two rounds, Godwin didn't make a ton of money on his rookie deal. But if he lands among the likes of ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ -- players to whom he's statistically comparable at the time they signed their second contracts -- he'll make anywhere between $14.4 million and $15.75 million per year. And with the continuing rise of market value (even amid a salary cap crunch), he'll likely command more, safely putting him in the $16 million range for 2021.