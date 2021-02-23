2021 NFL franchise/transition tag primer: Who are the no-brainers? Debatable candidates?

My No. 1 free agent and No. 1 no-brainer franchise tag choice remains the same from last offseason, despite an ugly ankle injury. If anything, the injury makes it trickier for the Cowboys to come up with a long-term deal Prescott will agree to before the March 9 tag deadline.





It is expected to cost Dallas $37.7 million to tag Prescott again, a 20 percent raise off his figure a year ago. The Cowboys aren't dumb enough to let Prescott walk, but they haven't been smart enough yet to commit to the 27-year-old quarterback, which would give them greater roster flexibility.