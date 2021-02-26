Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin says he would 'play on' franchise tag

Published: Feb 25, 2021 at 08:32 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

With free agency awaiting, newly crowned Super Bowl-champion ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ has made it known that he would love to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but cashing in is a priority, as well.

One possible outcome would be the Buccaneers applying the franchise tag to Godwin. Though he hardly seemed excited about the prospect, the four-year NFL pro indicated Thursday he'd accept the tag and would play the 2021 season on it.

"Yeah, I mean, the way I look at it, similar to like a lot of guys. Obviously, we all want to have long-term security, we all want to be able to take care of the people that we love So, that's the ideal situation. But, you know, a franchise tag is not something that I can control. If that's what keeps me here, then that's what it is," Godwin told NFL Network's MJ Acosta on NFL Total Access. "And I'll play on it and go back to war with my guys. Like I said, I love it here in in Tampa, I love what we have building and I would love to stay."

Godwin's contributions as part of a stellar Buccaneers wide receiver corps were crucial in Tampa's drive to a Super Bowl LV championship, but he's also part of a talented crop of impending Bucs free agents.

One of those free agents is pass rusher ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, who the Bucs tagged last season. Barrett played on the tag and things worked out about as well as possible for the now reigning champions.

The decision to stay in Tampa at a discount or move on to greener pastures is a choice Godwin has spoken on aplenty during his media rounds. Teams have until March 9 to designate franchise players -- and thereafter until July 15 to work out an extension with players who sign their tag -- and Godwin's been forecast as a top tag contender.

Godwin, a 2017 third-round pick, played out a four-year rookie contract in which he garnered $3.2 million over four seasons, per Over the Cap.

Free agency will bring about a huge raise, but so too would the tag, with wide receivers projected to earn $16.43 million on a 2021 tag ($14.26 on the transition tag), according to Over the Cap.

Tag or not, Tampa Bay or not, the one-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champ is getting a massive pay bump in 2021. However, Godwin's willingness, begrudging as it might sound, to play a season on the franchise tag could bode better for the Bucs keeping the band together.

Related Content

news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on Alex Smith: 'Hopefully we can bring him back'

Though he recently signed an extension with Washington, quarterback Taylor Heinicke is hoping the squad will bring back veteran QB Alex Smith. 
news

Sean McVay on Jared Goff's days as Rams QB: 'There's a lot of times you can smile on'

Speaking Thursday about his soon-to-be former quarterback Jared Goff, Rams coach Sean McVay looked back fondly on the days of Goff and deemed it unfair to pin the team's recent offensive woes squarely on the shoulders of the QB. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Breaking Down the Rumored Rift Between Seahawks & Russell Wilson + David Cutcliffe Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks return to discuss a reported rift between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks before welcoming Duke head coach David Cutcliffe to the pod.
news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 'I'd be disappointed' if traded by New York

The offseason isn't even a month old, and the Jets are set to look dramatically different next season because of their new coaching staff alone. More change could be coming at several positions. Whatever the final roster proves to be, DT Quinnen Williams wants to be on it.
news

Texans remain unwilling to talk Deshaun Watson trade

Houston is staying pat on its stance that it will not deal franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, as the Texans are unwilling to discuss a swap -- though some teams have left offers on voicemails, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Roundup: Titans cut WR Adam Humphries after two seasons

﻿Adam Humphries﻿ is done in Nashville. The Tennessee Titans are releasing the receiver after two seasons with the club. Read on for more NFL roster transactions from Thursday.
news

Packers center Corey Linsley says 'all signs pointing' toward playing elsewhere in 2021

Standout Green Bay center Corey Linsley isn't "closing the door" on a return to the Packers, but admitted that "all signs" are pointing to him playing with a different club in 2021.
news

Frank Reich: Colts have 'right culture' but need good QB play to win title

As a trade to acquire Carson Wentz will not be official until the start of the new league year in March, Colts head coach Frank Reich could not speak Thursday on bringing in the former first-round pick. But Reich made it clear that he believes with good QB play, the Colts can take the next step forward. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson receiving trade interest from more than 10 teams

More than 10 teams have called the Seahawks to inquire about Russell Wilson's availability, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, following Wilson's recent critical public comments.
news

Broncos release veteran DT Jurrell Casey after one season

﻿Jurrell Casey﻿'s stint with the Broncos is officially brief. Denver announced it has released the veteran defensive tackle. Casey's release will free up close to $12 million in salary cap space for the Broncos
news

Kendall Hinton's QB cameo 'still unreal' to him, but hopes it helps him stick in NFL

Kendall Hinton carved out a place in the quirky, unexpected hall of NFL history in 2020 when he played emergency quarterback for an entire game due to COVID-19's impact on the Broncos. Looking back, Hinton still can't believe what happened.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW