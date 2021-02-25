2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top three WRs in 2020: DeAndre Hopkins (115 catches, 1,407 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs), Larry Fitzgerald (54-409-1 -- UFA), Christian Kirk (48-621-6).





My math confirms what most of us suspected immediately after the Cardinals acquired Hopkins from Houston last offseason: the swap was extremely lopsided in favor of Arizona, based on what the field-stretching Hopkins meant to the offense in 2020. In 2019, the Cardinals recorded the lowest air-yards-per-target mark (8.9) in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats; last season, Hopkins averaged 9.0 air yards per target by himself. With him in the fold, the Cardinals also used 10 personnel at the highest rate in the league (20.3%) -- the Bills (14.4%) were the only other team to leverage four-receiver sets at a rate above 6 percent. Hopkins' off-ball metric (which measures his ability to draw elite defensive coverage, thus creating better opportunities for other pass-catchers) ranked as the second-best in the NFL. He also helped Arizona finish with the least drops in the league (seven), per Pro Football Focus.





Finally, the trade spared the Cardinals from having to locate a WR1 in a year with increased uncertainty and decreased cap space, meaning they can create a WR acquisition strategy that reflects their needs and offensive play-calling strategy, without having to overpay. The only question that outsiders like us may have is whether Fitzgerald, 37, will return, which will ultimately shape the strategy.