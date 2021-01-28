Carolina Panthers to be 'aggressive' in pursuit of potential Deshaun Watson trade

We sit a little more than a week ahead of Super Bowl LV, which features two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

It's another quarterback, however, who is the talk of the football world: Deshaun Watson﻿.

The Houston Texans star requesting a trade has jumpstarted Speculation Season a tad earlier than the course of a normal year. But with the cat out of the bag, let's zoom down Rumor Trail.

Outside a handful of NFL teams, most clubs should at least consider making a call on Watson. With a no-trade clause, Watson holds the ultimate leverage on his potential destination. Nonetheless, it would behoove most clubs to at least gauge the temperature of a potential trade.

One club that appears to be near the top of the list of suitors: the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL NOW that the Panthers will be "aggressive" in pursuit of the 25-year-old QB.

"Don't sleep on the Carolina Panthers," Rapoport said. "They are a team that I'm told is going to be aggressive in potentially acquiring Deshaun Watson."

The Panthers have a lot to like. It's a relatively young roster with room to grow. There are young studs on defense (﻿Brian Burns﻿, Jeremy Chinn﻿) . The offense has high-caliber weapons (﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson﻿).