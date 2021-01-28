Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

JOE THOMAS: I see Watson landing in the Bay Area, as he'd be a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense, which utilizes athletic quarterbacks who can throw on the move and dynamic playmakers who stretch the field from sideline to sideline. Generally, a quarterback of Watson's age (25) and talent would garner at least two first-round picks, but this year's free agency market offers an inordinate supply of good-to-very-good quarterbacks. With a pool like this, I believe trade values will be lower than the historical trend.

The 49ers don't have a surplus of draft picks to send to Houston, but I expect them to trade a first-round pick and QB Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, who's quite familiar with new Texans general manager Nick Caserio. (Caserio was New England's director of player personnel when the Patriots drafted Jimmy G back in 2014.) The reason this kind of trade is good for the NFL is that it's a win-win solution to a problem. The Texans need to ship Watson, who wants to go to a winner with a good offense and great offensive-minded head coach. The 49ers provide him with that. The Texans and Caserio would love to bring in Garoppolo to start rebuilding the franchise with a Patriots-looking team, which is what every New England disciple tries to do. No better way to do that then secure a former Pats quarterback.

NATE BURLESON: The best spot for both the acquiring team and Watson would be Indianapolis. Inserting Watson into Chris Ballard's roster -- which is already built to win -- would be a thing of beauty, especially behind this offensive line. That said, obviously trading within the division is always tough. The Colts would have to give up two first-round picks and a premium player (take your pick).

The Carolina Panthers boast young talent to grow with Watson. There are pieces on defense (﻿Brian Burns﻿, ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿) and offense (﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, ﻿D.J. Moore﻿, ﻿Robby Anderson﻿). Matt Rhule represents an open-minded, motivational coach. And, perhaps most vital in this circumstance, Carolina has an owner in David Tepper who has the wherewithal and motivation to surround Watson with the right pieces.

The No. 8 overall pick isn't a terrible starting place in trade talks. If I have to add CMC to give Houston a marketable, face-of-the-franchise type in return, so be it. McCaffrey, two firsts and a second isn't too much. If the Texans don't care to add another RB and instead ask for my next three firsts, I'm doing that, too. There isn't too hefty a price I can pay to get a player of Watson's caliber. Other teams might offer more in the short term -- Jets and Dolphins, to name two -- but each resides in the AFC. If the goal is to see Watson as few times as possible in the future -- meetings that would inevitably dredge up national stories about how Houston botched this situation -- shipping him to the NFC benefits all.

MAURICE JONES-DREW: If I'm the Texans, knowing just how talented Watson is, I would want him far, far away from the AFC South. So why not accept a trade from the Chicago Bears in the NFC North? The Bears have had quarterback issues of their own and will jump at the chance to bring in a consistent playmaker at the position. To win the Watson sweepstakes, Chicago agrees to send their 2021 and '22 first-rounders, this year's third and ﻿Nick Foles﻿ to Houston. Bear down!

NICK SHOOK: The most ideal landing spot in terms of setup for instant success is likely Indianapolis, but it would require significant capital and the Colts have only their standard allotment of picks for 2021. Owner Jim Irsay also said this week that the club needs to be sure that it does not set itself back by giving up too many picks to acquire a quarterback, which makes such a dream scenario less likely.