2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Are you really asking me this question? Because there is no other answer I can give you than the fans of the New England Patriots, who have suffered, what, three years now without a Super Bowl title? Look, fans in Minnesota don't deserve a title because they've never had one and don't know what they are missing. Pats fans know. It's like if you never gave your children a donut, they might desire one, but ultimately, they don't know what it tastes like. The Patriots were getting donuts on the regular. Now you take it away, and they can't function.





I kid, but just barely.





The real answer is the Chicago Bears. It's a fan base that was blessed with the undisputed greatest team in NFL history. But it's as if somebody sold his/her soul for that team -- I'm guessing it was my dad -- because the Bears haven't been so excellent since. If there is a fan base that deserves a Super Bowl, it's the Chicago faithful. And if you thought the Cubs' victory celebration was something, the Bears' next Super Bowl parade is going to make that look like the grand opening of a country fair headlined by none of the original members of Quiet Riot.