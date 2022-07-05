Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Each April, I build a complete seven-round NFL mock draft that attempts to find homes for former college players in the pros based on their value, as well as the roster needs and schemes of their new teams.

But what if we instead used the mock draft concept to re-imagine the NFL landscape, allowing each team to build the foundation of a roster designed to win now. Which veterans would be the most coveted? Where might the top incoming rookies land?

This sort of mass redistribution of talent would obviously never happen. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun. This mock draft is simply one version of countless possible projections given players' expected value in 2022 -- and only 2022 -- and each team's current coaching staffs and front offices.

Before we get started, a few important notes:

  1. Teams are listed based on the first-round order from the 2022 NFL Draft, restoring traded away picks to the original holders.
  2. The subsequent rounds are "snaked" to distribute talent more evenly among the 32 franchises.
  3. No trades or compensatory selections were included.
  4. Because of the uncertainty surrounding his playing status for the upcoming season, Browns QB Deshaun Watson wasn't included.
Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
QB

The Jaguars pick the four-time MVP to start things off; he's still able to perform at the highest level, creating productive plays inside and outside the pocket.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
QB

This is a 2022-only deal, so any concerns about age are alleviated. The Lions could grab Brady for his leadership and ability to run an offense.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes
QB

The Texans weren't able to land Mahomes in the 2017 draft, but now they select the incredibly talented and productive passer.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
QB

New York makes up for the mistake of drafting the more "pro-ready" Sam Darnold over the "toolsy" Allen in the 2018 draft.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
QB

Burrow is already a top-five quarterback. He would be drafted higher if this was not a 2022-only draft.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert
QB

Herbert, who was selected one spot ahead of Carolina's top pick in the 2020 draft, has used his size and arm to make the top tier of NFL passers in just two years.

Pick
7
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
QB

Eleven years after starring at Wisconsin, Wilson returns to the Midwest to give the Bears their long-awaited star QB.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson
QB

Jackson is ultra-productive as a runner and his arm is dangerous when given time and strong targets.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
QB

Dak will be a steady influence at quarterback for the Broncos, much as the team expects offseason acquisition Russell Wilson to be in 2022.

Pick
10
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
DT

Seattle becomes the first team to get off the quarterback train, picking the best defensive player in the league to wreak havoc as a pass rusher and run defender.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
QB

Murray's quickness outside the pocket and ability to stretch the field with his arm would endear him to Commanders fans.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Derek Carr
Derek Carr
QB

The addition of Davante Adams for the real 2022 Raiders squad could push Carr up passer rankings this year, making this pick seem like a bargain.

Pick
13
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
QB

Cleveland gets a solid veteran in Stafford, who proved he still has plenty left in the tank on his way to a Super Bowl win with the Rams. 

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Davante Adams
Davante Adams
WR

With the quarterback run over, the Ravens select the top skill-position player on the board in Adams.

Pick
15
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill
WR

Given the price the Dolphins just paid for Hill in real life, it's hard not to see them grabbing his speed and play-making ability at this point in the draft.

Pick
16
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Edge

Garrett's power and speed make him the top edge rusher available for 2022.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
CB

The Chargers "steal" Ramsey from their SoFi Stadium partners in the first round, hoping he can lock down one side of the field like their real 2022 free-agent acquisition, J.C. Jackson.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
WR

Kupp can do it all, and the Saints have missed a true playmaker at the receiver position with Michael Thomas sidelined for all but seven games in the past two seasons.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt
Edge

Watt's generally known as a stand-up rusher but he's become quite adept at winning from a three-point stance. The Eagles should not pass on his value.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trent Williams
Trent Williams
OT

Williams will be 34 years old this season but will again be the top tackle in the league because of his excellent pass protection skills and dominating run blocking.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
LB

Bill Belichick can line up Parsons anywhere on the field: inside, outside, over the slot, off the ball. His supreme versatility and explosiveness are highly coveted.

Pick
22
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
WR

The Raiders have a tough choice between all of the elite pass-catchers still on the board, but they take a downfield playmaker who is still on the rise.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce
TE

I wouldn't argue with anyone who says Kelce is the top weapon at tight end in league history.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Edge

Bosa can be flat-out dominant when healthy, so the Cowboys start their defensive squad by bringing him to The Star.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
George Kittle
George Kittle
TE

Kittle is the league's top all-around tight end but his recent injury history drops him behind Kelce in this mock.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
RB

I mean, how can I put Henry on any other team? He's just too powerful for Mike Vrabel and Co. to pass on here, even after last season's foot injury.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
WR

Samuel might ask the Bucs not to use him as a runner too often as he tries to lengthen his career. They should be totally fine with that given his ability to make plays as a receiver.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cameron Heyward
Cameron Heyward
DT

Heyward is an older player at 33, but he will still be a strong defensive leader who makes his presence known no matter where the Packers slot him on the line.

Pick
29
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa
Edge

The Niners switch Bosa brothers, losing out on Nick but grabbing Joey to chase after quarterbacks from a two- or three-point stance (as he did at Ohio State).

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
WR

The Chiefs like speed, and Waddle has plenty. I can imagine general manager Brett Veach asking the Dolphins for Waddle in the Tyreek Hill trade, only to be turned down before the two sides eventually made the deal.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
RB

Taylor is a yardage-eating machine who sets the foundation for the Bengals' offense.

Pick
32
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Chris Jones
Chris Jones
DL

I love the idea of the Rams playing Jones at five-technique to utilize his rare combination of power and quickness.

