Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Each April, I build a complete seven-round NFL mock draft that attempts to find homes for former college players in the pros based on their value, as well as the roster needs and schemes of their new teams.

But what if we instead used the mock draft concept to re-imagine the NFL landscape, allowing each team to build the foundation of a roster designed to win now. Which veterans would be the most coveted? Where might the top incoming rookies land?

This sort of mass redistribution of talent would obviously never happen. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun. This mock draft is simply one version of countless possible projections given players' expected value in 2022 -- and only 2022 -- and each team's current coaching staffs and front offices.

Before we get started, a few important notes: