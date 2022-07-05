Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

One of the league's more underappreciated receivers, Lockett wins downfield despite his average size and still out-quicks defenders in the open field.
Ogbah's large frame causes tackles fits in pass-rush situations and he's also become adept at using his length to knock down passes.
Ankle injuries kept Thomas off the field in 2021 but he's looking to be back and better than ever in 2022. He and third-round pick Darren Waller will love catching passes from first-rounder Patrick Mahomes.
The three-time Pro Bowl selectee really stood out with the Patriots last year. The Jets go ahead and make him a former division rival.
Darius still slays in coverage nearly a decade after entering the NFL. The Giants would love for him to score three defensive touchdowns as he did for the Eagles in 2021 (one interception, two fumble recoveries).
Carolina brings in Ward, who has become one of the league's top corners. He's capable of playing outside or in the slot when matchups dictate.
Allen received his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after accumulating a career-high nine sacks, but he has played at a high level for the past couple seasons.
The Falcons could have used the dependable Thuney at their troublesome left guard spot during the 2021 season.
Baker's instincts and ability to make plays in coverage are worthy of selection somewhere in the middle of this mock.
Considering Adams' fit in the Seattle defense (and the hefty price the Seahawks paid the Jets to acquire him in 2020), there's really nowhere else I could see him playing.
Moore is typically slotted as an inside corner but he won't back down from any challenge, whether he's playing in the slot or outside.
Humphrey's physical style and length will allow fourth-round pick Randy Gregory and the rest of the Vikings' pass rush to get home more regularly.
Picking a strong-armed pocket passer like Matthew Stafford in the first round necessitates finding a sturdy blindside protector like Miller.
The Ravens pick up a savvy veteran pass rusher in Barrett, who combines with third-round pick Xavien Howard and fourth-rounder Leonard Williams to form a strong defensive trio.
Though Bates had some rough patches last year, he was a team leader in the Bengals' Super Bowl run. I suspect Miami would rate him as a top-10 safety.
Tampa Bay valued Mason enough to swing a deal with New England for him this offseason. The Colts should be one of several teams with interest in him at this point in the draft.
The Chargers acquired a veteran pass rusher this spring in Khalil Mack, so this projection doesn't seem like much of a leap. Smith might be older, but he should still be a very effective edge defender if he can stay healthy.
Poyer is an effective center fielder (five INTs in 2021) who the Saints could use on blitzes and in the box.
One of the biggest storylines in 2022 will be Tua's play in Miami. It would be interesting to see how Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen build an offense around the young passer.
It made sense to slide Trubisky to Pittsburgh, given that his second chance to be a starter comes at the confluence of the three rivers.
Renfrow simply keeps the offense matriculating the ball down the field, just as receivers have done for the Patriots for years.
The new catch phrase among defensive coordinators is "being multiple." New DC Patrick Graham is going in that direction. Williams is due for a big year using his athleticism inside and at five-technique.
Arizona takes a flier on Godwin as a mismatch in the slot (or outside, when given the chance) even though it's unclear when he will return after injuring his knee late last season.
Dallas traded out of the 10th overall selection in the 2021 draft once Denver picked Surtain at No. 9, so finding his man-cover skills available here made this an easy pick.
The first rookie is off the board! Thibodeaux is a scheme-versatile pass rusher who would thrive with the Bills in his first year.
After a rocky start to his career, Reddick has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons. He can bring some heat off the edge for Tennessee.
Second-round pick Mac Jones would love throwing to first-rounder Deebo Samuel and Goedert, a young star who showed why the Eagles were willing to trade Zach Ertz away last year.
Smith has been a solid, dependable player, starting at least 15 games in each of his seven seasons. The Packers have struggled recently to keep tackles healthy.
The 49ers could have interest in Cooks playing a Deebo Samuel-like role (likely with fewer carries between the tackles) in their offense.
The Chiefs correctly saw value in Humphrey late in the second round of the 2021 draft; he repaid their confidence with an outstanding rookie year.
Zone? Man? Who cares?! A healthy, albeit aging, Gilmore was worth the two-year deal the Colts gave him this offseason and he would be worth the investment of this pick by the Bengals.
The Rams use the last pick in Round 5 to land the four-time Pro Bowl selectee, who caught eight touchdown passes for the Cowboys in 2021.