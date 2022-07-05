Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
129
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett
WR

One of the league's more underappreciated receivers, Lockett wins downfield despite his average size and still out-quicks defenders in the open field.

Pick
130
Detroit Lions
Emmanuel Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah
Edge

Ogbah's large frame causes tackles fits in pass-rush situations and he's also become adept at using his length to knock down passes.

Pick
131
Houston Texans
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
WR

Ankle injuries kept Thomas off the field in 2021 but he's looking to be back and better than ever in 2022. He and third-round pick Darren Waller will love catching passes from first-rounder Patrick Mahomes.

Pick
132
New York Jets
Matt Judon
Matt Judon
Edge

The three-time Pro Bowl selectee really stood out with the Patriots last year. The Jets go ahead and make him a former division rival.

Pick
133
New York Giants
Darius Slay
Darius Slay
CB

Darius still slays in coverage nearly a decade after entering the NFL. The Giants would love for him to score three defensive touchdowns as he did for the Eagles in 2021 (one interception, two fumble recoveries).

Pick
134
Carolina Panthers
Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward
CB

Carolina brings in Ward, who has become one of the league's top corners. He's capable of playing outside or in the slot when matchups dictate.

Pick
135
Chicago Bears
Jonathan Allen
Jonathan Allen
DE

Allen received his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after accumulating a career-high nine sacks, but he has played at a high level for the past couple seasons.

Pick
136
Atlanta Falcons
Joe Thuney
Joe Thuney
OG

The Falcons could have used the dependable Thuney at their troublesome left guard spot during the 2021 season.

Pick
137
Denver Broncos
Budda Baker
Budda Baker
S

Baker's instincts and ability to make plays in coverage are worthy of selection somewhere in the middle of this mock.

Pick
138
Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams
Jamal Adams
S

Considering Adams' fit in the Seattle defense (and the hefty price the Seahawks paid the Jets to acquire him in 2020), there's really nowhere else I could see him playing.

Pick
139
Washington Commanders
Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore
CB

Moore is typically slotted as an inside corner but he won't back down from any challenge, whether he's playing in the slot or outside.

Pick
140
Minnesota Vikings
Marlon Humphrey
Marlon Humphrey
CB

Humphrey's physical style and length will allow fourth-round pick Randy Gregory and the rest of the Vikings' pass rush to get home more regularly.

Pick
141
Cleveland Browns
Kolton Miller
Kolton Miller
OT

Picking a strong-armed pocket passer like Matthew Stafford in the first round necessitates finding a sturdy blindside protector like Miller.

Pick
142
Baltimore Ravens
Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett
Edge

The Ravens pick up a savvy veteran pass rusher in Barrett, who combines with third-round pick Xavien Howard and fourth-rounder Leonard Williams to form a strong defensive trio.

Pick
143
Miami Dolphins
Jessie Bates
Jessie Bates
S

Though Bates had some rough patches last year, he was a team leader in the Bengals' Super Bowl run. I suspect Miami would rate him as a top-10 safety.

Pick
144
Indianapolis Colts
Shaq Mason
Shaq Mason
OG

Tampa Bay valued Mason enough to swing a deal with New England for him this offseason. The Colts should be one of several teams with interest in him at this point in the draft.

Pick
145
Los Angeles Chargers
Za'Darius Smith
Za'Darius Smith
Edge

The Chargers acquired a veteran pass rusher this spring in Khalil Mack, so this projection doesn't seem like much of a leap. Smith might be older, but he should still be a very effective edge defender if he can stay healthy.

Pick
146
New Orleans Saints
Jordan Poyer
Jordan Poyer
S

Poyer is an effective center fielder (five INTs in 2021) who the Saints could use on blitzes and in the box.

Pick
147
Philadelphia Eagles
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
QB

One of the biggest storylines in 2022 will be Tua's play in Miami. It would be interesting to see how Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen build an offense around the young passer.

Pick
148
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mitchell Trubisky
Mitchell Trubisky
QB

It made sense to slide Trubisky to Pittsburgh, given that his second chance to be a starter comes at the confluence of the three rivers.

Pick
149
New England Patriots
Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow
WR

Renfrow simply keeps the offense matriculating the ball down the field, just as receivers have done for the Patriots for years.

Pick
150
Las Vegas Raiders
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
DT

The new catch phrase among defensive coordinators is "being multiple." New DC Patrick Graham is going in that direction. Williams is due for a big year using his athleticism inside and at five-technique.

Pick
151
Arizona Cardinals
Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin
WR

Arizona takes a flier on Godwin as a mismatch in the slot (or outside, when given the chance) even though it's unclear when he will return after injuring his knee late last season.

Pick
152
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
CB

Dallas traded out of the 10th overall selection in the 2021 draft once Denver picked Surtain at No. 9, so finding his man-cover skills available here made this an easy pick.

Pick
153
Buffalo Bills
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Edge

The first rookie is off the board! Thibodeaux is a scheme-versatile pass rusher who would thrive with the Bills in his first year.

Pick
154
Tennessee Titans
Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick
Edge

After a rocky start to his career, Reddick has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons. He can bring some heat off the edge for Tennessee.

Pick
155
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert
TE

Second-round pick Mac Jones would love throwing to first-rounder Deebo Samuel and Goedert, a young star who showed why the Eagles were willing to trade Zach Ertz away last year.

Pick
156
Green Bay Packers
Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith
OT

Smith has been a solid, dependable player, starting at least 15 games in each of his seven seasons. The Packers have struggled recently to keep tackles healthy.

Pick
157
San Francisco 49ers
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
WR

The 49ers could have interest in Cooks playing a Deebo Samuel-like role (likely with fewer carries between the tackles) in their offense.

Pick
158
Kansas City Chiefs
Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey
C

The Chiefs correctly saw value in Humphrey late in the second round of the 2021 draft; he repaid their confidence with an outstanding rookie year.

Pick
159
Cincinnati Bengals
Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore
CB

Zone? Man? Who cares?! A healthy, albeit aging, Gilmore was worth the two-year deal the Colts gave him this offseason and he would be worth the investment of this pick by the Bengals.

Pick
160
Los Angeles Rams
Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper
WR

The Rams use the last pick in Round 5 to land the four-time Pro Bowl selectee, who caught eight touchdown passes for the Cowboys in 2021.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

