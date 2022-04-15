Around the NFL

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Published: Apr 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts caught another big fish.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Colts are signing corner Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, per sources informed of the situation. The deal is worth around $23 million, according to Pelissero, per a source.

Gilmore visited Indy on Wednesday.

The former AP Defensive Player of the Year is the latest splash signing owner Jim Irsay intimated could be coming down the pike for a team that views itself as a Super Bowl candidate behind new quarterback Matt Ryan.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and a sticky cover man when healthy. After five seasons in Buffalo, Gilmore signed a big-money contract in New England in 2017, where he was the centerpiece of Bill Belichick's secondary. However, a quad injury and contract dispute led to his exit from the Patriots in 2021. He was traded to Carolina in early October, where he played in eight games.

Gilmore's coverage stats have declined since his 2019 DPOY season. In 2019 he allowed a 49.0 completion percentage, one touchdown, six interceptions and a 47.4 passer rating. In 2020-2021, Gilmore allowed a 65.6 completion percentage, four TDs, three INTs, and a 91.2 passer rating.

While the 31-year-old might have lost a step, he is a significant upgrade for the Colts. Playing alongside dynamic slot corner Kenny Moore, Gilmore can match up with top receivers on the outside.

The Colts allowed 32 pass TDs (2nd-most in NFL) and 234.1 pass YPG (19th in NFL) in 2021. The hope is that a rejuvenated Gilmore can help plug that leak.

It's the latest move for the Colts to upgrade a roster that fell short of the postseason last year. While the offense swapped Carson Wentz for Ryan, most of general manager Chris Ballard's work has come on the defensive side of the ball. He traded corner Rock Ya-Sin for dynamic edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, signed corner Brandon Facyson, safeties Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts, and linebacker Brandon King.

Now he adds a former DPOY.

On paper, the Colts defense looks stacked, led by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard, Ngakoue, linebacker Bobby Okereke, second-year edge rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, safety Julian Blackmon returning from injury, and now Gilmore.

After the 2021 season, Irsay promised big moves were coming. It took a few months, but the splash moves have arrived in Indy.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins visiting Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting veteran WR Sammy Watkins for a free-agent visit on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson happy to see J.D. McKissic return: 'We're a 1-2 punch combo'

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson says he and teammate J.D. McKissic form a dynamic pass-catching duo out of the backfield.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW