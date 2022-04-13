Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

The initial waves of free agency have come and gone, and Stephon Gilmore remains available.

He might have a fit in Indianapolis. Gilmore visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

Gilmore is two years removed from earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors after a six-interception season in 2019, but he packed his bags for Charlotte in 2021 after being traded by the Patriots. Gilmore began the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury that had ended his 2020 season, and New England sent him to Carolina in early October.

Gilmore played eight games for the Panthers, recording two interceptions and two passes defensed.

Entering his age-32 season, Gilmore is no longer seen as the elite, two-time All-Pro corner he once was with the Patriots. He still carries value, though, and Indianapolis could use a veteran corner in its secondary following the trade for Yannick Ngakoue, which included the Colts sending Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas.

The Colts have seen some notable turnover at the position, and the best returning corner on their roster is 2021 Pro Bowl selection Kenny Moore. Indianapolis has proven to be a place where veterans can rediscover success, with Xavier Rhodes again becoming an effective corner in his two seasons with the Colts following an unceremonious end to his time in Minnesota.