Stephon Gilmore named 2019 Defensive Player of Year

Five cornerbacks have won the award in its history, and it's been 10 years since the last -- Packers DB Charles Woodson -- took home the honor. The other four came before the turn of the century: Deion Sanders (1994), Rod Woodson (1993), Lester Hayes (1980) and Mel Blount (1975). Troy Polamalu was the last defensive back to win DPOY honors (2010).