Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Indianapolis Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason.
Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
"There could be -- it would have to be at the right price -- an addition that excites some," Irsay said, via the Indy Star. "But we'll see. Chris Ballard is looking hard at that. It has to be the right guy at the right number. One more veteran to come in and make a big difference."
After Bobby Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, the biggest-name defensive players are Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney, Calais Campbell, Melvin Ingram, Landon Collins, Justin Houston, Ndamukong Suh and Larry Ogunjobi.
Following the trade for Yannick Ngakoue earlier this offseason, the most glaring need on the Colts D is in the secondary. Corner is the top need, so snagging a veteran like Gilmore would be a significant improvement. The Colts have two solid safeties, but with Julian Blackmon coming off a torn Achillies, adding a do-it-all playmaker like Mathieu to the back end could be smart too.
Or this could all be hot air, and the traditionally conservative Ballard could just wait for the draft to add to his secondary.