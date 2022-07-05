Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Ryan is still a strong presence in the pocket and will lead his squad on the field and in the locker room.
Cincinnati opts for the QB who was more consistent in 2021, going with Cousins over Ryan Tannehill and hoping he can finally lead his team on a deep playoff run.
Andy Reid will utilize Tannehill's skill set as well as any coach in the league.
Armstead's still an elite pass protector, and the 49ers saw the value in adding a strong left tackle after they traded for Trent Williams a couple of years ago.
Garoppolo, who is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, could be picked earlier, but at this point in the proceedings, the Packers strike to land their QB.
The Tom Brady comparisons will continue as the Buccaneers grab the up-and-coming Jones to head the offense.
The tough-minded and versatile Martin leading the way for Derrick Henry just makes too much sense.
Lawrence's raw talent could be utilized and developed by a Buffalo staff that has done the same with Josh Allen.
If Dallas can't pick up its tone-setter on the offensive line in Martin, Nelson will fill in quite nicely.
Simmons' ability to win with strength and speed makes him a great value.
Jackson's strong effort as a pass and run defender in New England earned him a big free-agent contract this spring, as well as a top-50 spot in this mock draft.
The Patriots look to the defensive line with their second pick, selecting the wily Jordan to set the edge and attack the backfield.
Once again, the Steelers find a value receiver in the second round of a draft. Figures.
Philly now has a building block on both the O- and D-line, grabbing Wirfs in the second round after selecting T.J. Watt in Round 1.
If Saints fans like what they have in Demario Davis, they'll love Leonard's sideline-to-sideline game.
Cook's an all-around offensive talent worthy of a top-50 pick in this exercise.
Alexander is a stud corner who can handle man or zone duties with aplomb; he would be higher on this list if he hadn't missed all but a handful of games last season due to injury.
People were tough on Terrell after he got beat by Ja'Marr Chase in the national title game three years ago; now they're calling him the next big thing at cornerback.
Hurts' competitive nature, strong running and growth as a passer make him a nice find for the Ravens.
Allen has 97 or more receptions in each of the last five seasons and will be a consistent target for the Browns' first-round pick in this mock, Matthew Stafford.
Andrews might not be a sexy pick to some, but his ability to carry an offense down the field should be appreciated.
Head coach Ron Rivera should have interest in adding the long, strong edge rusher to his defense.
Sure, Miller's prime years might be behind him. I suspect he'll be a big add for the Bills in the real world, however, so I'll say the Seahawks would be interested in him in Round 2 of a 2022-only draft.
First-round pick Dak Prescott gets a reliable, explosive receiver in Diggs, who is coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons.
Gary's a rising star and can come off the ball from a stand-up position or with his hand down, as he did at Michigan.
Crosby brings the production and attitude coveted by new head coach and former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
It didn't take long for Pitts to assert himself as a big-time NFL player. Carolina noticed the progress made by the division-rival Falcons' tight end last year and will happily get him involved in the offense.
Hyde is a leader and playmaker in the back half, making him one of the most-valued defensive backs in the league.
The Jets find their quarterback on defense, with Warner leading the unit and running all over the field to thwart opponents' plans.
Lovie Smith's 4-3 defense is coming to Houston, and there are few pass rushers who can match Lawrence's three-down ability in that scheme.
Smith has missed 20 games over the past two seasons, but late in the second round, the Lions will grab his supreme talent.
Jones is still pressuring quarterbacks at a high rate, reaching double-digits in sacks for the seventh time in 10 seasons in 2021.