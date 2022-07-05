Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
QB

Ryan is still a strong presence in the pocket and will lead his squad on the field and in the locker room.

Pick
34
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins
QB

Cincinnati opts for the QB who was more consistent in 2021, going with Cousins over Ryan Tannehill and hoping he can finally lead his team on a deep playoff run.

Pick
35
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
QB

Andy Reid will utilize Tannehill's skill set as well as any coach in the league.

Pick
36
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead
OT

Armstead's still an elite pass protector, and the 49ers saw the value in adding a strong left tackle after they traded for Trent Williams a couple of years ago.

Pick
37
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB

Garoppolo, who is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, could be picked earlier, but at this point in the proceedings, the Packers strike to land their QB.

Pick
38
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
QB

The Tom Brady comparisons will continue as the Buccaneers grab the up-and-coming Jones to head the offense.

Pick
39
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Zack Martin
Zack Martin
OG

The tough-minded and versatile Martin leading the way for Derrick Henry just makes too much sense.

Pick
40
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
QB

Lawrence's raw talent could be utilized and developed by a Buffalo staff that has done the same with Josh Allen.

Pick
41
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Quenton Nelson
Quenton Nelson
OG

If Dallas can't pick up its tone-setter on the offensive line in Martin, Nelson will fill in quite nicely.

Pick
42
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
DT

Simmons' ability to win with strength and speed makes him a great value.

Pick
43
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
J.C. Jackson
J.C. Jackson
DB

Jackson's strong effort as a pass and run defender in New England earned him a big free-agent contract this spring, as well as a top-50 spot in this mock draft.

Pick
44
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Cameron Jordan
Cameron Jordan
Edge

The Patriots look to the defensive line with their second pick, selecting the wily Jordan to set the edge and attack the backfield.

Pick
45
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
WR

Once again, the Steelers find a value receiver in the second round of a draft. Figures.

Pick
46
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
OT

Philly now has a building block on both the O- and D-line, grabbing Wirfs in the second round after selecting T.J. Watt in Round 1.

Pick
47
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Darius Leonard
Darius Leonard
LB

If Saints fans like what they have in Demario Davis, they'll love Leonard's sideline-to-sideline game.

Pick
48
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
RB

Cook's an all-around offensive talent worthy of a top-50 pick in this exercise.

Pick
49
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander
CB

Alexander is a stud corner who can handle man or zone duties with aplomb; he would be higher on this list if he hadn't missed all but a handful of games last season due to injury.

Pick
50
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
A.J. Terrell
A.J. Terrell
CB

People were tough on Terrell after he got beat by Ja'Marr Chase in the national title game three years ago; now they're calling him the next big thing at cornerback.

Pick
51
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts
QB

Hurts' competitive nature, strong running and growth as a passer make him a nice find for the Ravens.

Pick
52
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen
WR

Allen has 97 or more receptions in each of the last five seasons and will be a consistent target for the Browns' first-round pick in this mock, Matthew Stafford.

Pick
53
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews
TE

Andrews might not be a sexy pick to some, but his ability to carry an offense down the field should be appreciated.

Pick
54
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Marcus Davenport
Marcus Davenport
Edge

Head coach Ron Rivera should have interest in adding the long, strong edge rusher to his defense.

Pick
55
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Von Miller
Von Miller
OLB

Sure, Miller's prime years might be behind him. I suspect he'll be a big add for the Bills in the real world, however, so I'll say the Seahawks would be interested in him in Round 2 of a 2022-only draft.

Pick
56
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs
WR

First-round pick Dak Prescott gets a reliable, explosive receiver in Diggs, who is coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Pick
57
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
LB

Gary's a rising star and can come off the ball from a stand-up position or with his hand down, as he did at Michigan.

Pick
58
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby
Edge

Crosby brings the production and attitude coveted by new head coach and former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Pick
59
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
TE

It didn't take long for Pitts to assert himself as a big-time NFL player. Carolina noticed the progress made by the division-rival Falcons' tight end last year and will happily get him involved in the offense.

Pick
60
New York Giants
New York Giants
Micah Hyde
Micah Hyde
S

Hyde is a leader and playmaker in the back half, making him one of the most-valued defensive backs in the league.

Pick
61
New York Jets
New York Jets
Fred Warner
Fred Warner
MLB

The Jets find their quarterback on defense, with Warner leading the unit and running all over the field to thwart opponents' plans.

Pick
62
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Demarcus Lawrence
Demarcus Lawrence
Edge

Lovie Smith's 4-3 defense is coming to Houston, and there are few pass rushers who can match Lawrence's three-down ability in that scheme.

Pick
63
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Tyron Smith
Tyron Smith
OT

Smith has missed 20 games over the past two seasons, but late in the second round, the Lions will grab his supreme talent.

Pick
64
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chandler Jones
Chandler Jones
Edge

Jones is still pressuring quarterbacks at a high rate, reaching double-digits in sacks for the seventh time in 10 seasons in 2021.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

