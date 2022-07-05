Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Sean McVay might not run Mixon 292 times like the Bengals did in 2021, but the back still gets 15 carries per game and a handful of touches through the air.
The Bengals paid big for Hendrickson last spring and got their money's worth; I can't imagine they'd go another direction here.
Tyrann Mathieu was a standout defender for the Chiefs -- Winfield's a similar playmaker whether lined up deep or around the line of scrimmage.
Jones has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL and faces a make-or-break 2022 season. He's worth a shot this late in the proceedings.
Burns brings pressure off the edge and showed he could make plays in space in his Pro Bowl 2021 season.
With Antoine Winfield Jr. off the board, the Bucs take Williams (15 INTs in five years with the Saints) to lead the secondary.
Bridgewater would operate the Titans' passing offense efficiently to complement the team's power running game.
Buffalo continues to build its offense with Bitonio, an All-Pro guard who even stepped in at left tackle (where he played at Nevada) when needed last season.
McLaurin has become one of the best receivers in the league, earning a lucrative extension from Washington. Dallas would love to line him up against the rival Commanders.
Landry broke out to earn his first Pro Bowl bid in 2021, so I suspect he would find a new home in the top half of this type of draft.
There are few defensive leaders in the middle I'd rather have for the 2022 campaign.
It wouldn't surprise me if Bill Belichick thought he could get the most out of Wentz. He had high praise for the QB before a Pats-Eagles game in 2019.
Byard edges out current Steeler Minkah Fitzpatrick and others for this spot as he's likely reaching the peak of his career.
Smith will use his wiry strength and route-running skills to become one of the top dozen receivers in the league in 2022, proving the Eagles were right to trade into the top 10 to select him in 2021.
The Saints have dealt with Jarrett's power and penchant for pressuring passers for years when facing division-rival Atlanta.
The Chargers (like the Jets) hope the game slows down for Wilson in Year 2 so he can utilize his athleticism and arm talent while cutting down on errors.
If the Colts can't have DeForest Buckner in the middle of the defense, his former 49ers teammate Armstead will do just fine.
The Dolphins surely noticed Campbell proved the NFL wrong by leading the Packers' defense in 2021 after receiving minimal free agent interest.
Baltimore continues building its defense by adding the powerful, agile Williams up front to get after quarterbacks and free linebackers to make stops in the run game.
Holland's rookie season with Miami gave notice to all teams that he's going to create turnovers (two INTs, two forced fumbles, three recovered) and be a run stopper for the next decade.
Gregory has missed at least four games in all but one of his NFL seasons and his past off-field issues are well documented, but he's shown he can be an impact defender when healthy, which is why the Broncos were willing to sign him to a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.
When Moore secures the football, he's a dangerous threat in the open field. Eliminating some drops would make him an elite receiver.
There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of the Browns trading Mayfield to the Seahawks. It doesn't seem like much of a reach to think Seattle would pick up the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft in this exercise despite his ups and downs in Cleveland.
The Broncos nab Barkley with the hope that he returns to form as a dynamic ball-carrier and solid pass-catcher after battling through injuries the past couple of seasons.
The run on safeties in this round continues with Fitzpatrick, who recently became the highest-paid player at his position. He could easily have gone higher.
Linsley returns to the NFC North, as the Bears land the former Packers center's intelligence and toughness.
Young is coming off a torn ACL, but his supreme talent as an edge defender is just too strong for the Panthers to overlook.
Wilkins can pair with third-round pick Khalil Mack to give the offense fits.
Clark has inside-outside versatility for the Jets' three-man front. He can force his way past guards into the backfield and hold the line of scrimmage.
At what point do you take a guy like McCaffrey, coming off two injury-marred seasons at a position where attrition is a major issue? The Texans say "right now!"
Scherff comes to Detroit and should provide the toughness head coach Dan Campbell wants to see on the offensive line.
Though Smith is entering his 11th season, he is still capable of making plays in coverage and playing like a linebacker in the box.