Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
97
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
RB

Sean McVay might not run Mixon 292 times like the Bengals did in 2021, but the back still gets 15 carries per game and a handful of touches through the air.

Pick
98
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Hendrickson
Trey Hendrickson
Edge

The Bengals paid big for Hendrickson last spring and got their money's worth; I can't imagine they'd go another direction here.

Pick
99
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S

Tyrann Mathieu was a standout defender for the Chiefs -- Winfield's a similar playmaker whether lined up deep or around the line of scrimmage.

Pick
100
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
QB

Jones has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL and faces a make-or-break 2022 season. He's worth a shot this late in the proceedings.

Pick
101
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Edge

Burns brings pressure off the edge and showed he could make plays in space in his Pro Bowl 2021 season.

Pick
102
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams
S

With Antoine Winfield Jr. off the board, the Bucs take Williams (15 INTs in five years with the Saints) to lead the secondary.

Pick
103
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater
QB

Bridgewater would operate the Titans' passing offense efficiently to complement the team's power running game.

Pick
104
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Joel Bitonio
Joel Bitonio
OG

Buffalo continues to build its offense with Bitonio, an All-Pro guard who even stepped in at left tackle (where he played at Nevada) when needed last season.

Pick
105
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
WR

McLaurin has become one of the best receivers in the league, earning a lucrative extension from Washington. Dallas would love to line him up against the rival Commanders.

Pick
106
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Harold Landry
Harold Landry
Edge

Landry broke out to earn his first Pro Bowl bid in 2021, so I suspect he would find a new home in the top half of this type of draft.

Pick
107
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Lavonte David
Lavonte David
LB

There are few defensive leaders in the middle I'd rather have for the 2022 campaign.

Pick
108
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
QB

It wouldn't surprise me if Bill Belichick thought he could get the most out of Wentz. He had high praise for the QB before a Pats-Eagles game in 2019.

Pick
109
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Byard
Kevin Byard
S

Byard edges out current Steeler Minkah Fitzpatrick and others for this spot as he's likely reaching the peak of his career.

Pick
110
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
WR

Smith will use his wiry strength and route-running skills to become one of the top dozen receivers in the league in 2022, proving the Eagles were right to trade into the top 10 to select him in 2021.

Pick
111
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett
DT

The Saints have dealt with Jarrett's power and penchant for pressuring passers for years when facing division-rival Atlanta.

Pick
112
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
QB

The Chargers (like the Jets) hope the game slows down for Wilson in Year 2 so he can utilize his athleticism and arm talent while cutting down on errors.

Pick
113
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead
DT

If the Colts can't have DeForest Buckner in the middle of the defense, his former 49ers teammate Armstead will do just fine.

Pick
114
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
De'Vondre Campbell
De'Vondre Campbell
LB

The Dolphins surely noticed Campbell proved the NFL wrong by leading the Packers' defense in 2021 after receiving minimal free agent interest.

Pick
115
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Leonard Williams
Leonard Williams
DE

Baltimore continues building its defense by adding the powerful, agile Williams up front to get after quarterbacks and free linebackers to make stops in the run game.

Pick
116
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
S

Holland's rookie season with Miami gave notice to all teams that he's going to create turnovers (two INTs, two forced fumbles, three recovered) and be a run stopper for the next decade.

Pick
117
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Randy Gregory
Randy Gregory
Edge

Gregory has missed at least four games in all but one of his NFL seasons and his past off-field issues are well documented, but he's shown he can be an impact defender when healthy, which is why the Broncos were willing to sign him to a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.

Pick
118
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
WR

When Moore secures the football, he's a dangerous threat in the open field. Eliminating some drops would make him an elite receiver.

Pick
119
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield
QB

There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of the Browns trading Mayfield to the Seahawks. It doesn't seem like much of a reach to think Seattle would pick up the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft in this exercise despite his ups and downs in Cleveland.

Pick
120
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
RB

The Broncos nab Barkley with the hope that he returns to form as a dynamic ball-carrier and solid pass-catcher after battling through injuries the past couple of seasons.

Pick
121
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Minkah Fitzpatrick
S

The run on safeties in this round continues with Fitzpatrick, who recently became the highest-paid player at his position. He could easily have gone higher.

Pick
122
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Corey Linsley
Corey Linsley
C

Linsley returns to the NFC North, as the Bears land the former Packers center's intelligence and toughness.

Pick
123
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Chase Young
Chase Young
Edge

Young is coming off a torn ACL, but his supreme talent as an edge defender is just too strong for the Panthers to overlook.

Pick
124
New York Giants
New York Giants
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
DT

Wilkins can pair with third-round pick Khalil Mack to give the offense fits.

Pick
125
New York Jets
New York Jets
Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark
DT

Clark has inside-outside versatility for the Jets' three-man front. He can force his way past guards into the backfield and hold the line of scrimmage.

Pick
126
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
RB

At what point do you take a guy like McCaffrey, coming off two injury-marred seasons at a position where attrition is a major issue? The Texans say "right now!"

Pick
127
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Brandon Scherff
Brandon Scherff
OG

Scherff comes to Detroit and should provide the toughness head coach Dan Campbell wants to see on the offensive line.

Pick
128
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Harrison Smith
Harrison Smith
S

Though Smith is entering his 11th season, he is still capable of making plays in coverage and playing like a linebacker in the box.

