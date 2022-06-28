Commanders WR Terry McLaurin agrees to three-year extension worth up to $70 million

Terry McLaurin held out and got his bag.

The Washington Commanders and the star receiver agreed to a three-year extension worth $23.3 million per year in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The deal comes with a total of $53.15 million in guarantees, $34.6 million fully guaranteed upon signing and a $28 million signing bonus, Rapoport added.

McLaurin was set to enter the final year of his contract with a base salary of $2.79 million in 2022.

Now he's enjoying an even bigger payday.

The former third-round pick skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this month as sides continued to discuss an extension. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera downplayed the holdout at the time, noting talks were "headed in the right direction."

Rivera was correct.

With Carson Wentz now the Commanders' starter, McLaurin can start building a rapport with his new QB come training camp without the contract distraction.

A precise route runner with sticky hands, McLaurin can get open at every level. He's the type of wideout who makes difficult catches seem routine.

The $23.3 million in new money puts McLaurin easily in the top-10 in wideout per-year average. The Commanders wideout becomes the 12th receiver to leapfrog the $20 million per year mark. Nine receivers have signed contracts for at least $20 million per year this offseason.

The Offseason of The Receiver continues.