Around the NFL

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin agrees to three-year extension worth up to $70 million

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 03:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Terry McLaurin held out and got his bag.

The Washington Commanders and the star receiver agreed to a three-year extension worth $23.3 million per year in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The deal comes with a total of $53.15 million in guarantees, $34.6 million fully guaranteed upon signing and a $28 million signing bonus, Rapoport added.

McLaurin was set to enter the final year of his contract with a base salary of $2.79 million in 2022.

Now he's enjoying an even bigger payday.

The former third-round pick skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this month as sides continued to discuss an extension. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera downplayed the holdout at the time, noting talks were "headed in the right direction."

Rivera was correct.

In three seasons, McLaurin has proven to be a go-to target despite the revolving door at quarterback. The 26-year-old has generated 3,090 yards and 16 TDs on 222 receptions in his career and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns. He's done all this despite catching passes from Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, a diminished Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Case Keenum, and Colt McCoy.

With Carson Wentz now the Commanders' starter, McLaurin can start building a rapport with his new QB come training camp without the contract distraction.

A precise route runner with sticky hands, McLaurin can get open at every level. He's the type of wideout who makes difficult catches seem routine.

The $23.3 million in new money puts McLaurin easily in the top-10 in wideout per-year average. The Commanders wideout becomes the 12th receiver to leapfrog the $20 million per year mark. Nine receivers have signed contracts for at least $20 million per year this offseason.

The Offseason of The Receiver continues.

And we're not done: DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Diontae Johnson still are waiting on extensions.

Related Content

news

Aqib Talib to join Amazon as part of its 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that former All-Pro corner Aqib Talib will join Amazon as a studio analyst for "Thursday Night Football".

news

Baker Mayfield on potential Browns reconciliation: 'The mutual decision on both sides is to move on'

Could Baker Mayfield possibly work things out with the Browns and play for Cleveland in 2022? Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday that "it's pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on."

news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

All of the offseason hype in Denver has focused on the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, however, could give the Broncos the best backfield in the NFL.

news

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

The Bengals fell short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2021, but running back Joe Mixon believes the team's returning experience and added free agents give Cincinnati an opportunity to be "the hottest thing" in the NFL this season.

news

WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

After years of bland offense, the New York Giants have the potential to create big plays again under new head coach Brian Daboll. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard credits that to the "moving parts" and "overwhelming" motion that goes into it.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (hip) 'fully healthy,' will 'be ready to go for training camp'

New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly sustained a minor hip injury during a spring practice, but Thibodeaux said Tuesday during a visit to NFL Network that it's full speed ahead for his first season.

news

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

news

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Patriots players continue to hype Mac Jones as we careen toward the 2022 season. Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," TE Jonnu Smith joined the chorus praising the young quarterback's mental approach.

news

Losing OT coin toss in Kansas City still stings Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs against the Chiefs, but he was helpless in OT as Patrick Mahomes picked apart a tired Bills D.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the World Championships after a third-place finish at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW