Around the NFL

Ron Rivera understands Terry McLaurin skipping Commanders minicamp for new contract

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is skipping mandatory minicamp this week in hopes of getting a new long-term contract. Coach Ron Rivera didn't sound concerned about the situation Tuesday.

"We understand what Terry is trying to do, we want him here, he's going to be here," Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. "We believe in him as a football player."

McLaurin has elected to skip the mandatory sessions, subjecting him to potential fines of up to $93,085 for missing all three days.

Rivera said Tuesday he believes a contract extension can get done this summer, noting the club began talks with McLaurin earlier than they did last offseason with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was signed before training camp.

"I believe they're headed in the right direction," Rivera said of contract talks with the star receiver.

McLaurin, a former third-round pick, is set to earn $2.79 million in base salary in the final year of his rookie deal.

The wideout has outplayed his current contract, netting 222 catches, 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Rivera also dismissed concerns that McLaurin isn't getting reps this offseason with new quarterback Carson Wentz as he holds out for his new deal.

