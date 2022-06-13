Commanders WR Terry McLaurin not attending mandatory minicamp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will hold out of mandatory minicamp this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that McLaurin wouldn't attend the mandatory session as sides try to work out a long-term contract, per sources informed of the situation.

The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala first reported the news.

Skipping mandatory minicamp subjects McLaurin to fines unless the club excuses the absence. For missing all three days, the wide receiver could be fined up to $93,085. Washington's minicamp kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, McLaurin is set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. His $2.79 million base salary is well below market value for his caliber.