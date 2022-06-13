Commanders WR Terry McLaurin not attending mandatory minicamp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will hold out of mandatory minicamp this week.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that McLaurin wouldn't attend the mandatory session as sides try to work out a long-term contract, per sources informed of the situation.
The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala first reported the news.
Skipping mandatory minicamp subjects McLaurin to fines unless the club excuses the absence. For missing all three days, the wide receiver could be fined up to $93,085. Washington's minicamp kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday.
A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, McLaurin is set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. His $2.79 million base salary is well below market value for his caliber.
In his first three seasons, McLaurin has netted 3,090 yards and 16 TDs on 222 receptions. He's coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns despite the Commanders' quarterback issues.
McLaurin is one of several fourth-year players waiting to hit their jackpot. The 49ers' Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this offseason before reporting for mandatory minicamp, but didn't participate on the field. The Seahawks' DK Metcalf skipped mandatory minicamp. The Steelers' Dionte Johnson isn't fretting his contract situation.
McLaurin skipping offseason workouts hurts the chemistry building with new QB Carson Wentz. Of course, given McLaurin put up stats catching passes from Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Case Keenum, and Colt McCoy the past three seasons, perhaps he doesn't need much time to build chemistry.