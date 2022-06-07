Deebo Samuel expected to attend 49ers mandatory minicamp after trade request, skipping OTAs

Deebo Samuel will report for duty Tuesday as the San Francisco 49ers kick off Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel is expected to attend minicamp this week after skipping voluntary OTAs, per a source informed of the plans.

After requesting a trade earlier this offseason, Samuel remains on the Niners roster, with general manger John Lynch recently noting he'd be a "fool" to trade the dynamic receiver.

Attending mandatory minicamp doesn't mean Samuel is happy with his contract situation, as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. But it's a positive step in the right direction that doesn't inflame the situation.

Players who skip mandatory work are subject to possible fines unless they are given excused absences -- like the Niners have done with Jimmy Garoppolo. Samuel reporting for minicamp wipes out that concern.

Another star 49er likely to attend minicamp is pass rusher Nick Bosa. The fourth-year defensive end was in the building Monday, a sign he will be at camp, Rapoport added. Bosa, like Samuel, has not been attending OTAs and is a candidate to be extended.