Around the NFL

Deebo Samuel expected to attend 49ers mandatory minicamp after trade request, skipping OTAs

Published: Jun 07, 2022 at 09:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Deebo Samuel will report for duty Tuesday as the San Francisco 49ers kick off Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel is expected to attend minicamp this week after skipping voluntary OTAs, per a source informed of the plans.

After requesting a trade earlier this offseason, Samuel remains on the Niners roster, with general manger John Lynch recently noting he'd be a "fool" to trade the dynamic receiver.

Attending mandatory minicamp doesn't mean Samuel is happy with his contract situation, as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. But it's a positive step in the right direction that doesn't inflame the situation.

Players who skip mandatory work are subject to possible fines unless they are given excused absences -- like the Niners have done with Jimmy Garoppolo. Samuel reporting for minicamp wipes out that concern.

Another star 49er likely to attend minicamp is pass rusher Nick Bosa. The fourth-year defensive end was in the building Monday, a sign he will be at camp, Rapoport added. Bosa, like Samuel, has not been attending OTAs and is a candidate to be extended.

Last season, Samuel spearheaded the Niners' postseason run, proving a dynamic force as a receiver and a ball-carrier, netting 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards with 14 total TDs in 16 regular-season games. The 26-year-old is due a massive pay raise. Perhaps attending minicamp is the first good-faith step in resolving the gap between the sides.

Related Content

news

Nick Sirianni 'noticing a big difference' in Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles QB's third season

Questions have swirled around Philadelphia about whether Jalen Hurts is the long-term solution under center. Thus far, coach Nick Sirianni has liked what he's seen from the QB during offseason workouts.

news

Sean McVay 'would love' to have Odell Beckham Jr. back with Rams

The Rams signed Allen Robinson during free agency and traded Robert Woods to Tennessee but haven't closed the door on a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. Coach Sean McVay recently reiterated his desire for OBJ to return to the Super Bowl champs.

news

D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future, 'then you're a plum fool'

Outside of the Cardinals facility, Kyler Murray's status has been the subject of rumors and debate all offseason. But according to Murray's left tackle D.J. Humphries, the former No. 1 overall pick is undoubtedly the team's future.

news

12 NFL teams open mandatory minicamps Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of mandatory minicamp for 12 NFL teams. The Lions, Packers, Colts, Raiders, Rams, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off minicamp today.

news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's new contract: 'It's a big deal and he's earned it'

Rams coach Sean McVay was rightfully ecstatic upon learning the Rams officially retained their best player with a historic contract.

news

Rams restructure Aaron Donald contract to make him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald isn't retiring, and he's returning to a bank vault worth of cash. The Los Angeles Rams restructured Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be at the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners excused the quarterback from minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Texans' Romeo Crennel announces his retirement after 50 years of coaching

Houston Texans senior advisor for football performance Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching, 39 in the NFL.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as expected for mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers, who exercised his right to skip the voluntary portion of the Packers' offseason work, is in Green Bay this week for mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Mandatory minicamps are set to start this week and despite seeking a new deal, Colts CB Kenny Moore is in the team building on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz frustrated by contract talks, won't attend remainder of OTAs

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won't attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources informed of the situation.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW