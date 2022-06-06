49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be at the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners excused the quarterback from minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

It's not surprising from either side. Jimmy G has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the facility. And the Niners have continued to explore trade opportunities for the former starter.

San Francisco moved up their mandatory minicamp from next week to this week (Tuesday-Thursday). Players who aren't officially excused from mandatory workouts are subject to fines.

Garoppolo is due a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary this season.

With Trey Lance in line to be the starter entering Year 2, the Niners have been shopping Jimmy G. But after shoulder surgery slowed his market, he remains on San Francisco's roster.