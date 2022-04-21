Around the NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo 'going to let the chips fall where they may' as he continues shoulder rehab

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

There's been little to no movement on Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the 49ers since he last spoke with reporters.

The same could be said about Garoppolo's ability to throw at this point in time. Garoppolo is in the midst of shoulder rehab following surgery and isn't yet cleared to toss the football around, but that doesn't mean he isn't preparing for whatever his future holds.

"I'm not where I want to be yet, obviously the shoulder surgery went well, rehab's been going great, but it's a process," Garoppolo said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "And I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we'll be throwing here soon, gotta keep going in the right direction. It's a long offseason, it's already been crazy with all the trades, guys going to different teams, whatever it is.

"I don't know, it's just one of those things where I'm just going to let the chips fall where they may and work my ass off like I always do, when you do that, good things will happen for you."

Garoppolo has proven to be an ideal teammate even when it's been clear the plan is to replace him. The veteran manned the starting role in 2021 after San Francisco moved up to the third-overall pick and took Trey Lance, and instead of allowing self-pity to envelop him, he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, and did so while battling multiple injuries.

"It was a strange year. I don't know if I'd wish that on anybody," Garoppolo told NFL.com's Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM. "It worked out. We're here now."

Garoppolo's effort and a stagnant quarterback market might lead him back to San Francisco. Anticipating an offseason trade, Garoppolo essentially said his goodbyes on Feb. 1, but the quarterback carousel spun wildly without leaving room for him. Since then, the 49ers have publicly stated they likely won't release Garoppolo if they can't find a suitable offer for him, leaving open the possibility he returns to play another year with San Francisco.

If that happens, he might have to win a quarterback competition with Lance to keep his job.

Garoppolo did not show up in Santa Clara for the team's offseason workouts this week, but with his rehab still far from complete, it's no surprise he's not lifting weights with his teammates. A notable teammate, receiver Deebo Samuel, also wasn't in attendance and might not be a 49er in 2022, at least if his trade request is satisfied.

"I don't know exactly what's going on behind the scenes, what the reasons are for everything, but what they would be getting in Deebo is one of the best players that I've ever played with," Garoppolo said. "One of the best football players, one of the best guys I've ever played with. And I've been with Deebo since he was a rookie, so I've seen him evolve and grow. The way that he sets the tone for us, in practice, in games, in meetings, whatever, he puts his heart into it, and you've got to appreciate a guy like that, just a teammate that's willing to put it all on the line for you.

"However this whole thing works out for him, he deserves his money, he's going to get it, one way or the other, I just wish the best for him. He's all-time, and I just appreciate him as a friend."

With or without Samuel, Garoppolo remains a member of the 49ers for now. There's still room for movement elsewhere (Carolina or Seattle, perhaps), with much of it depending on how the draft unfolds next week.

Regardless of location, Garoppolo has a season for which he must prepare. He said he's on track for a return, though he won't put a timetable on it yet.

"I'll definitely be ready, to what degree, we don't really know that yet," Garoppolo said. "I mean, we haven't even really started throwing yet, so we've still got a little ways to go, but I'm definitely feeling good right now, feeling happy with that."

Garoppolo has done everything right as a veteran, and though his ceiling isn't as high as the premier class of quarterbacks, he's certainly a serviceable option. We'll see what his future holds in the next month.

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

news

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80

Daryle Lamonica, who starred under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80.

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he does not "foresee that happening" when asked about the possibility of trading A.J. Brown. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in an offseason that has seen multiple high-profile wide receivers swap teams.

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett ready to start if needed: 'I've always prepared myself like a starter'

With a potential suspension looming for new quarterback Deshaun Watson and the anticipated departure of Baker Mayfield, the Browns have brought in Jacoby Brissett as a backup quarterback who could fill in as the starter. Brissett's career has been defined by being the backstop QB thrust into the starting role.

news

Frank Reich sees 'a lot of upside' with Colts' young WRs despite 'outside perception'

The Colts have upgraded most of the roster this offseason, save for one position: wide receiver. While Indy hasn't added to the receiver room, which needs a sidekick for Michael Pittman Jr., coach Frank Reich said that he doesn't see the glaring need most do.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay on voluntary practices: 'Everyone should definitely be here'

Most key Giants players reported to the voluntary workouts to get a taste of new coach Brian Daboll's scheme. After struggling last season, big-money receiver Kenny Golladay was in attendance.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't feel 'more pressure' after offseason upgrades

Miami hired an offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel and added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Terron Armstead among others to put Tua Tagovailoa in a position to succeed. If he fails, there will be no more excuses.

news

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

After being traded for a second time in his career -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- Amari Cooper holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW