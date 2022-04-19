49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won't report for start of voluntary offseason program

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be in attendance when the San Francisco 49ers open voluntary offseason workouts today.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Jimmy G has been rehabbing his shoulder off-site, per the surgeon's instructions. The quarterback and team are on the same page that he won't be there when the offseason conditioning program begins, per sources informed of the situation.

The Niners are one of seven teams to begin Phase One of their offseason program Tuesday, which consists of meetings, strength and conditioning and rehab.

While most injured players show up to get rehab work done and check in on their progress during the early phases of the voluntary offseason program, it's not a big deal for Garoppolo not to be there, his future status notwithstanding.

Garoppolo is due a $24.2 million non-guaranteed base salary this season. While the Niners brass insists the team could keep him at that salary for the season, it's still expected the club will move on at some point this offseason, likely via trade.

It's possible that Garoppolo never reports to the 49ers facility this season -- and that could be what the QB and team have agreed.