Around the NFL

49ers GM John Lynch doesn't plan to cut Jimmy Garoppolo if no trade materializes

Published: Mar 28, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The potential landing spots for a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ trade are dwindling, leading to the speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might be forced to cut the quarterback to move on.

However, general manager John Lynch said Monday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that he doesn't plan to release Jimmy G outright.

"I don't foresee that," Lynch said, via ESPN. "He's too good a player. I think Jimmy will be playing for us or will be playing for someone else. He's too good of a player not to be."

Following the Niners' playoff exit, the presumption was San Francisco would trade Garoppolo to a QB-needy club and move forward with first-round pick Trey Lance as its quarterback.

Since then, Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing until close to training camp. That helped slow his market early in the process, and since then, many openings have been filled.

Tom Brady unretired and returned to Tampa. Denver traded for Russell Wilson. Pittsburgh signed ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ was shipped from Indianapolis to Washington. Houston traded ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to Cleveland. Matt Ryan went from Atlanta to Indy. Atlanta signed ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿. New Orleans re-upped with ﻿Jameis Winston﻿. Carolina is already paying ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ $18 million.

There aren't many openings where Jimmy G would be a clear upgrade. The biggest hole is in Seattle, but would the Niners trade within the division, and do the Seahawks view him as a significant improvement at the position?

Lynch denied reports that his team got an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo, noting that talks with suitors never reached the offer stage.

"I think, ultimately, the teams that we were closest with, the surgery gave them pause, and they ended up going in other directions," Lynch said.

So, if he's not going to cut Garoppolo and a trade doesn't materialize soon, Lynch basically has two options: 1) keep the QB at the $25.5 million salary -- with the possibility that an injury closer to the season could open the door to a contending team scrambling for a QB; or 2) rework his current deal to keep him on the club at a lesser figure.

Lynch said the team budgeted for Garoppolo's $26.95 million cap hit this season, so he doesn't need to move the QB or adjust the contract to make the numbers work.

The GM strenuously asserted his club could not only keep Jimmy G next season but keep him at his current salary.

"We value strength at that position," Lynch said. "To be completely forthright, though, when you make a trade of that magnitude (for Lance), most of our options did not include Jimmy on our books. On our team. But you always have to adapt and a series of events happened that it didn't work out. But that's not a bad thing, though. We feel positive with it. And we'll make it work."

The dynamics in San Francisco would be interesting if the Niners hang onto Garoppolo, particularly at his inflated salary. It could undercut any process Lance was set to make as the alpha and clear starter. Or it could build competition for the young QB while providing the coaching staff a fallback option it trusts.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 28

Tre'Quan Smith is staying in the Big Easy. The receiver is returning to the Saints on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2 million in guaranteed money, Mike Garafolo reports. Smith can earn up to more than $10 million when including all incentives in the deal.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: 'We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent'

The Cowboys traded away receiver Amari Cooper earlier this month. Dallas owner Jerry Jones explained the team's reasoning for the move when talking to reporters Monday at the Annual League Meeting.
news

NFL announces Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

It's a big day in the NFL for Detroit. The 2024 NFL Draft has been awarded to Detroit, the league announced Monday.
news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels hopeful team, Derek Carr can find 'sweet spot' on contract extension

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in line for a new contract extension. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday that he hopes the team and Carr can find a "sweet spot" during their talks on a new deal.
news

Colts hire former head coach John Fox as senior defensive assistant

John Fox is back in the NFL. The longtime head coach has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced Monday.
news

NFL forms new committee to review policies regarding diversity hiring; teams mandated to hire minority coach as offensive assistant

The league announced on Monday a new diversity advisory committee -- which includes business leaders, academics, and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith -- to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring.
news

Jaguars center Brandon Linder retires after eight seasons in NFL

Longtime Jaguars center Brandon Linder is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. He announced the news in an Instagram post Monday.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who sits on the league's competition committee, told reporters Monday that he is not a fan of adjusted the rules to overtime.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater: Both QBs have been 'explicitly explained their roles and expectations'

The Dolphins don't have a QB competition brewing between Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. New Miami HC Mike McDaniel said Monday that the two QBs have been "explicitly explained their roles and expectations."
news

Titans want to sign WR A.J. Brown long-term: 'A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said Sunday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that sides have had only preliminary talks on a contract extension but expect to ramp things up as the summer progresses.
news

Giants' John Mara on Barkley: 'We're not shopping Saquon' 

Saquon Barkley's future in New York has been at the forefront of questions surrounding the new brass' rebuild this season, with GM Joe Schoen noting he's willing to consider trading the former first-round running back. However, Giants co-owner John Mara tossed water on the conversation Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW