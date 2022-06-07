Seahawks WR DK Metcalf not present for mandatory minicamp

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is absent from the start of mandatory minicamp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Metcalf is not present at minicamp on Tuesday as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal, per sources informed of the situation.

The big-play wideout continues to rehab from foot surgery in Los Angeles.

Metcalf was reportedly present for voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, but his decision to skip mandatory minicamp notes a strategic maneuver in contract talks.

Missing mandatory workouts subjects Metcalf to possible fines unless Seattle deems it an excused absence.

Metcalf is one of a host of young wideouts looking for a new long-term deal, along with the likes of Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

In three seasons in Seattle, DK has generated 3,170 yards on 216 catches with 29 TDs.

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounding the 24-year-old receiver swirled but they have since died off since the draft passed, even as Metcalf has yet to get his new big-money contract.