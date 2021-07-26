Around the NFL

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 03:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Jonathan Allen has grown into one of the better defensive tackles in football. Now he's getting paid like it.

The Washington Football Team is finalizing a four-year, $72 million extension with Allen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Allen's agency. The new deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and runs through 2025, Rapoport added.

Washington drafted the Alabama star in the first round four years ago to be a defensive building block. That's been a gradual process, with Allen tallying 14 sacks between 2018-19 and evolving into a stout run defender last year.

He was also the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

His improvement on the field, compounded by the presence of Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, proved pivotal to Washington becoming one of the best defenses in football last season. Its success on that side of the ball catapulted WFT to the NFC East title. Its long-term investment in Allen signals an expectation for all parties to improve.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers close to agreement on reworked deal to bring him back for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
news

Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name. The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach. Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility.
news

Trai Turner determined to lead Steelers' remade offensive line into 'new era'

Trai Turner is playing for his third team in as many seasons. Take one look at the Steelers offensive line, and it's clear why he isn't approaching the situation like a newcomer.
news

Roundup: Saints signing veteran WR Chris Hogan with Michael Thomas sidelined

With Michael Thomas on the mend for at least the next three months, New Orleans is on the lookout for help at the wide receiver position and is signing veteran Chris Hogan.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles in Los Angeles' locker room are still being felt. Matthew Stafford﻿, though, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.
news

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 26 to August 1): Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Steelers' Melvin Ingram excited to get to work: 'Right now, I'm 100, 200 percent healthy. I feel amazing'

Entering Year 10, Melvin Ingram is amped to get his first season with the Steelers started.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW