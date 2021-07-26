Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Jonathan Allen has grown into one of the better defensive tackles in football. Now he's getting paid like it.

The Washington Football Team is finalizing a four-year, $72 million extension with Allen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Allen's agency. The new deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and runs through 2025, Rapoport added.

Washington drafted the Alabama star in the first round four years ago to be a defensive building block. That's been a gradual process, with Allen tallying 14 sacks between 2018-19 and evolving into a stout run defender last year.

He was also the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.