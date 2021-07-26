Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Jonathan Allen has grown into one of the better defensive tackles in football. Now he's getting paid like it.
The Washington Football Team is finalizing a four-year, $72 million extension with Allen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Allen's agency. The new deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and runs through 2025, Rapoport added.
Washington drafted the Alabama star in the first round four years ago to be a defensive building block. That's been a gradual process, with Allen tallying 14 sacks between 2018-19 and evolving into a stout run defender last year.
He was also the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
His improvement on the field, compounded by the presence of Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, proved pivotal to Washington becoming one of the best defenses in football last season. Its success on that side of the ball catapulted WFT to the NFC East title. Its long-term investment in Allen signals an expectation for all parties to improve.