Eagles pick Alabama WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after trade with Cowboys

Apr 29, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the No. 12 pick and a third-round pick (No. 84).

The Eagles used the pick to draft Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

In Smith, the Eagles get a dynamic downfield threat who made a four-year impact at the college level, catching a game-winning TD pass in a national championship game as a freshman, and winning the Heisman Trophy after a prolific season of 1,853 yards and 23 TDs as a senior.

At just 6-foot-0 and 166 pounds as of Smith's combine medical check in Indianapolis earlier this month, his size has been questioned throughout the spring.

NFL scouts see a receiver who "plays big," however, citing Smith's game tape to describe a player who consistently won contested catches with bigger defensive backs and blocked aggressively and effectively. Smith was also an outstanding special teams performer for the Crimson Tide.

Smith had a knack for dominating in many of Alabama's biggest games, as well. In the 2020 postseason, against Florida, Notre Dame and Ohio State, he combined for 34 receptions, 529 yards and eight TDs. In just the first half of the College Football Playoff title game, before a finger injury sidelined him, he torched the Buckeyes for 12-215-3.

Smith heads to Philadelphia where he'll find former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts﻿, who spent his first three college season with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Oklahoma where he starred at quarterback before Philly selected him in the second round last season.

