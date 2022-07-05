Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
65
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
DeForest Buckner
DeForest Buckner
DT

Buckner is a strong interior presence with the get-off to test offenses on an every-down basis; he can play any spot on the line for the Jags.

Pick
66
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Demario Davis
Demario Davis
LB

Detroit adds an ultra-productive defensive leader.

Pick
67
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Darren Waller
Darren Waller
TE

Waller turns 30 this year and missed time due to injury last season, but he's too much of a mismatch problem to fall further down the board.

Pick
68
New York Jets
New York Jets
Mike Evans
Mike Evans
WR

Evans has posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons, the longest such streak to begin a career in NFL history. There's no reason to think that streak will end in 2022.

Pick
69
New York Giants
New York Giants
Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack
Edge

The Giants take a chance that Mack will return to form after missing significant time due to injury for the first time in his career last season.

Pick
70
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
WR

Carolina continues to build on offense. Justin Herbert (first-round pick), Kyle Pitts (second-round pick) and Lamb comprise a strong young trio with whom defenses must contend.

Pick
71
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Lane Johnson
Lane Johnson
OT

I heard you, Bears fans -- Johnson is the type of athletic and sturdy tackle for which you've been asking.

Pick
72
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
WR

Falcons first-round pick Lamar Jackson just needs to get the ball in Metcalf's area code. He'll take care of the rest.

Pick
73
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
OT

Most people saw that Slater's athleticism and technique would make up for his lack of prototypical size when he got to the NFL. The Broncos are happy he's still on the board here.

Pick
74
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Marshon Lattimore
Marshon Lattimore
CB

Lattimore is the type of lockdown corner that Pete Carroll would love to add to his defense.

Pick
75
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jordan Mailata
Jordan Mailata
OT

Mailata has learned the game quickly since coming over from Australia in 2018, using his bulk in the run game and surprisingly light feet to wall off pass rushers.

Pick
76
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Mike Williams
Mike Williams
WR

Williams joins second-round pick Mark Andrews as targets for first-round pick Derek Carr, giving the Vikings a dynamic group off which to build.

Pick
77
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Edge

Sweat is comfortable in any defensive scheme, setting the edge versus the run and finding quarterbacks in the backfield.

Pick
78
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Xavien Howard
Xavien Howard
CB

Still one of the best corners in the business, Howard will bully receivers on the outside for the Ravens.

Pick
79
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
QB

With former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel now leading the Dolphins, he brings in the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft to run his offense.

Pick
80
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston
QB

Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record, throwing just three INTs in those seven games before getting injured last year. He's a logical choice for Indy.

Pick
81
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
WR

With real-life Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams already off the board, Brown makes sense for the Bolts.

Pick
82
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari
OT

It's been a rough couple of seasons for Bakhtiari because of injuries, but it's hard to drop one of the league's top tackles out of the top 100. 

Pick
83
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
RB

Philadelphia nabs Harris ahead of the Steelers, as he looked like the dual threat I figured he would be coming out of Alabama.

Pick
84
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
RB

Seeing Chubb in a Steelers uniform might make Cleveland fans cringe, but Pittsburgh would love his speed/power combination.

Pick
85
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Vita Vea
Vita Vea
DT

The Patriots continue to build up their defense. Vea can use his 347-pound frame to cause problems inside, but don't sleep on his elite agility.

Pick
86
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota
QB

Mariota now gets the chance to lead his former team. In reality, he has an opportunity to be the QB1 in Atlanta this fall and could be one of the more interesting stories of the 2022 NFL season.

Pick
87
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
QB

Fields showed flashes of promise during his rookie season in Chicago. At this point in the mock, he's a solid value for the Cardinals.

Pick
88
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
RB

Kamara's one of the top backs in the league, but uncertainty about whether he'll be subject to discipline from the NFL due to his February arrest causes him to be available a bit later than his talent portends. A hearing in his case is scheduled for August.

Pick
89
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Ryan Ramczyk
Ryan Ramczyk
OT

Protecting second-round pick Trevor Lawrence would be a priority for the Bills, so they go with Ramczyk here.

Pick
90
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs
CB

If Diggs develops into a more consistent cornerback while continuing to create turnovers at a high rate, look out.

Pick
91
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Robert Quinn
Robert Quinn
Edge

Quinn's career is aging like fine wine, and Tampa Bay certainly is willing to take on veterans with a history of high-level production.

Pick
92
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
WR

Green Bay fans rejoice as the team picks the tall, smooth outside receiver Aaron Rodgers wanted in the 2020 draft.

Pick
93
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
LB

The Niners would most likely enjoy taking Wagner from the rival Seahawks as much as the Rams did this offseason.

Pick
94
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
RB

A valuable chess piece for Andy Reid's offense, Ekeler is able to power the ball down the field and test defenders in space after the catch.

Pick
95
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Derwin James
Derwin James
S

James is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but he'll be a huge problem for opposing offenses if he can stay healthy.

Pick
96
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
LB

A Pro Bowl pick as a rookie in 2019, Allen bounced back from a 2020 knee injury to lead the Jaguars with 7.5 sacks in 2021. The Rams would know the sky is the limit for this pass rusher in 2022.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

State of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts: Pressure on Frank Reich, Matt Ryan to deliver deep playoff run

Will Matt Ryan get the Colts back to the playoffs -- and make a run -- after the team's disappointing finish to last season? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the win-now Colts heading into the 2022 season.

news

Seven-round win-now NFL mock draft for 2022 season: Every team's full set of picks

Here are each team's full set of picks from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2022 season.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In the final round of Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, the Lions scoop up Allen Robinson to team with Tom Brady.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Ezekiel Elliott is the 12th running back selected in Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players. Which NFC team ends the three-time Pro Bowler's slide?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

After more than150 picks in Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, we finally see the first 2022 rookie come off the board. Where does Kayvon Thibodeaux land?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In Round 4 of Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft including active NFL players, five teams finally address their QB1 needs. Which team selects Baker Mayfield to be its next starting quarterback?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, Matt Ryan is the first of three QBs taken at the top of Round 2.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In his first ever seven-round mock draft featuring active NFL players, Chad Reuter selects among the league's very best with the goal of helping each team win the most games during the 2022 season. Who should be the first overall pick?

news

State of the 2022 Houston Texans: Will Davis Mills prove he's the type of QB Lovie Smith can win with?

Is Davis Mills exactly the kind of quarterback who can win with Lovie Smith's approach? Adam Rank gets up to speed on the Houston Texans heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

news

State of the 2022 Baltimore Ravens: Can Lamar Jackson spearhead a bounce-back campaign?

How will the Ravens respond to missing the playoffs for the first time since Lamar Jackson became the team's QB1? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW