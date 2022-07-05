Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Buckner is a strong interior presence with the get-off to test offenses on an every-down basis; he can play any spot on the line for the Jags.
Detroit adds an ultra-productive defensive leader.
Waller turns 30 this year and missed time due to injury last season, but he's too much of a mismatch problem to fall further down the board.
Evans has posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons, the longest such streak to begin a career in NFL history. There's no reason to think that streak will end in 2022.
The Giants take a chance that Mack will return to form after missing significant time due to injury for the first time in his career last season.
Carolina continues to build on offense. Justin Herbert (first-round pick), Kyle Pitts (second-round pick) and Lamb comprise a strong young trio with whom defenses must contend.
I heard you, Bears fans -- Johnson is the type of athletic and sturdy tackle for which you've been asking.
Falcons first-round pick Lamar Jackson just needs to get the ball in Metcalf's area code. He'll take care of the rest.
Most people saw that Slater's athleticism and technique would make up for his lack of prototypical size when he got to the NFL. The Broncos are happy he's still on the board here.
Lattimore is the type of lockdown corner that Pete Carroll would love to add to his defense.
Mailata has learned the game quickly since coming over from Australia in 2018, using his bulk in the run game and surprisingly light feet to wall off pass rushers.
Williams joins second-round pick Mark Andrews as targets for first-round pick Derek Carr, giving the Vikings a dynamic group off which to build.
Sweat is comfortable in any defensive scheme, setting the edge versus the run and finding quarterbacks in the backfield.
Still one of the best corners in the business, Howard will bully receivers on the outside for the Ravens.
With former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel now leading the Dolphins, he brings in the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft to run his offense.
Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record, throwing just three INTs in those seven games before getting injured last year. He's a logical choice for Indy.
With real-life Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams already off the board, Brown makes sense for the Bolts.
It's been a rough couple of seasons for Bakhtiari because of injuries, but it's hard to drop one of the league's top tackles out of the top 100.
Philadelphia nabs Harris ahead of the Steelers, as he looked like the dual threat I figured he would be coming out of Alabama.
Seeing Chubb in a Steelers uniform might make Cleveland fans cringe, but Pittsburgh would love his speed/power combination.
The Patriots continue to build up their defense. Vea can use his 347-pound frame to cause problems inside, but don't sleep on his elite agility.
Mariota now gets the chance to lead his former team. In reality, he has an opportunity to be the QB1 in Atlanta this fall and could be one of the more interesting stories of the 2022 NFL season.
Fields showed flashes of promise during his rookie season in Chicago. At this point in the mock, he's a solid value for the Cardinals.
Kamara's one of the top backs in the league, but uncertainty about whether he'll be subject to discipline from the NFL due to his February arrest causes him to be available a bit later than his talent portends. A hearing in his case is scheduled for August.
Protecting second-round pick Trevor Lawrence would be a priority for the Bills, so they go with Ramczyk here.
If Diggs develops into a more consistent cornerback while continuing to create turnovers at a high rate, look out.
Quinn's career is aging like fine wine, and Tampa Bay certainly is willing to take on veterans with a history of high-level production.
Green Bay fans rejoice as the team picks the tall, smooth outside receiver Aaron Rodgers wanted in the 2020 draft.
The Niners would most likely enjoy taking Wagner from the rival Seahawks as much as the Rams did this offseason.
A valuable chess piece for Andy Reid's offense, Ekeler is able to power the ball down the field and test defenders in space after the catch.
James is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but he'll be a huge problem for opposing offenses if he can stay healthy.
A Pro Bowl pick as a rookie in 2019, Allen bounced back from a 2020 knee injury to lead the Jaguars with 7.5 sacks in 2021. The Rams would know the sky is the limit for this pass rusher in 2022.