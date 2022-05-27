Around the NFL

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Published: May 27, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL.

He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where Mariota signed to take over for the since-traded Matt Ryan. Mariota will play under the direction of a familiar face, coach Arthur Smith, and the lessons learned in the last few years haven't been lost on him as he begins his time with the Falcons.

"For me personally the last couple of years was a learning opportunity," Mariota said after Thursday's offseason workout, via the Associated Press. "Previously when I was at Tennessee I had an opportunity to play. I was a starter. Being around that and then going and learning for a couple of years, I'm kind of hungry to get back on the field again."

Getting back on the field also includes welcoming in a rookie quarterback, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, whom Atlanta selected in the third round of the 2022 draft. After Ryan Tannehill's initial comments regarding rookie Malik Willis caused a stir, similar questions were directed toward Mariota.

He didn't flinch, sticking to what he'd said ahead of the draft: should Atlanta select a quarterback, Mariota would "give as much advice and knowledge as I can."

"Absolutely," Mariota said Thursday when asked if he'd mentor Ridder. "I kind of always view that relationship in the quarterback room as important and special. I always felt that a good quarterback room can allow everybody to be better and allow everybody to grow. ... At the end of the day if they've got questions or I've got questions, they're a great set of eyes for me as well."

Collaboration appears to be the goal for Mariota and the Falcons, who are attempting to return Atlanta to contention in the franchise's second season under Smith. The coach is pleased with what he has in both Ridder and Mariota, adding he isn't asking the veteran to "be Matt Ryan or be Peyton Manning. Be Marcus Mariota."

He hopes the wisdom Mariota gained during his difficult conclusion with Tennessee and time spent as Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas will propel Mariota in his new opportunity.

"Everybody, you get another shot at something and there are lessons learned and there are hard lessons," Smith said. "You take something the right way and you're more appreciative of the opportunity. ... It's been fun being around him again, not just as a player but as a person."

It seems Smith values Mariota for who he is as much as what he can do on the field. With this in mind, it's no surprise to hear Mariota is open to helping Ridder. We'll see if it translates into success in 2022 and beyond.

Related Content

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.

news

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.

news

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assures 'smooth transition' from Kevin Colbert era

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assured a 'smooth transition' from the era of Kevin Colbert, who learned under his wing for the past 20 seasons in Pittsburgh

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

news

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been as advertised.

news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

news

Dennis Allen says Michael Thomas (ankle) 'not ready yet,' expects Saints WR to be ready for training camp

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season with ankle injuries, is still unable to participate in practice. Will he be ready by late July?

news

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp.

news

Falcons move defensive back Avery Williams to running back

Avery Williams, who returned kicks and punts and played 121 defensive snaps during his 2021 rookie season, will play running back for the Falcons in 2022.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW