Ryan Tannehill-Malik Willis situation spotlights the challenging -- yet vital -- nature of QB mentorship

Let's remember that Willis came into the draft widely projected as a first-round pick before slipping all the way to Tennessee midway through Round 3. He brought his family to Las Vegas for the event, then spent the first day watching other highly touted prospects celebrate the realization of their owns dreams. It's that type of disappointment that should fuel Willis -- the third quarterback selected at No. 86 overall -- on the next level. Tannehill could show him all sorts of ways to channel that heartbreak into positive results.

By the way, there are other young signal-callers who could use the same support from veterans who've been knocked around in this league. Marcus Mariota, the man who preceded Tannehill in Nashville, will be in a similar situation with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in Atlanta. Mitch Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick of the Bears, will have to figure out how to co-exist with Kenny Pickett, a player the Steelers selected with the 20th overall pick in last month's draft. Sam Darnold, a first-round bust with the Jets, will be looking over his shoulder to see rookie Matt Corral coming after him in Carolina.

Like Tannehill, all those veteran quarterbacks have been through enough turmoil that compassion should be second nature to them by now. It's no different than when Kansas City decided to select Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft. The Chiefs had a solid starting quarterback in Alex Smith, a dependable leader who'd once lost his job to Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Instead of fretting about something he couldn't control -- the Chiefs' decision to seek out a franchise quarterback of the future -- Smith settled into a role he could manage, that of both leading the team and grooming his replacement.