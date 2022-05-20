Ten most impactful NFL trades of the 2022 offseason

TRADED BY: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts TRADED FOR: 2022 Rounds 2 and 3 picks; 2023 conditional Round 3 pick (with Washington receiving 2022 Rounds 2 and 7 picks)





Wentz has quickly become the quarterback everybody loves to bash. The same player who was once an MVP candidate on a team that won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia has been excoriated in both that town and Indianapolis, despite throwing 27 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions during his lone season with the Colts. The Commanders are betting on the idea that there's still far more good left in Wentz than bad. They're hoping defensive-minded head coach Ron Rivera won't ask as much of Wentz as the Eagles and Colts did. They love his size, athleticism and the potential he displayed when his game was on point. Washington also has a lot of talent around the QB, which should help Wentz avoid getting into trouble by trying to do too much. Look, we all know the guy has flaws. It's just that the Commanders know he's much better than anything else they had on their roster last season.