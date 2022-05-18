Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can 49ers placate Deebo Samuel?

Top priority: Be open to new ideas under center





It sure feels like the Seahawks think they're smarter than everyone else. We look at their quarterbacks -- Geno Smith and Drew Lock -- and see backup fodder. They peer at the pair and announce right back: "We're good." Flowery words from Pete Carroll about Lock and Geno make for pretty sonnets in leafy May. Darkness arrives when the games begin and Seattle's promising draft and general joie de vivre are scattered to the wind by the discovery that neither can carry a team for an entire season. The Seahawks can proceed with this plan as they please, yet I simply beg: If it's apparent this offseason you've got a genuine issue -- and it will become apparent -- consider other options. For starters, I would take Baker Mayfield over either of these players, even if the 'Hawks appear entirely unmoved by the concept.