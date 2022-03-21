Around the NFL

Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened season

Published: Mar 21, 2022 at 07:17 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ had an unfortunate end to his 2021 season, but he'll certainly be welcomed back in 2022.

In the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers trading away their top receiving target, Tonyan is re-signing with the Pack, the team announced Monday, and bringing a familiar face back to the fold for the reigning NFC North champions.

"We are excited to come to an agreement that brings Robert back to Green Bay," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a team release. "Through his approach and dedication he developed into an important part of our offense and we are confident he will come back stronger from his injury because of the person he is and how hard he works."

Coming off a breakout 2020 campaign in which he had 586 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns, Tonyan's 2021 showing came to a disastrous end when he tore his ACL against the Cardinals. His season ended after eight games with 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Tonyan will now return to a Packers team desperate for targets following the trade that sent ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders. Green Bay has also lost ﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿ and ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ remains a free agent. Hence, bringing back Tonyan is a boon for the Packers and quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿.

Now, with Tonyan returning to Green Bay, the big question left looming is if he can return to form following his injury.

