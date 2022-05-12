2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams kicks off regular season; complete Week 1 schedule; all 32 home openers

Where : Lumen Field | Seattle

Where: Lumen Field | Seattle
When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 12

How to watch: ESPN/ABC





The league schedule makers didn't let Russell Wilson's return to Seattle linger. Week 1 will conclude with the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback's anticipated return to play his old squad, which traded him to the Broncos in the offseason. Wilson, who will officially become the first quarterback to play for a team he previously defeated in a Super Bowl when he suits up for Denver, will also become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win at least 100 games with a franchise and then play against them. Emotions and anticipation are sure to be high before, during and after this one, as the buildup, the game and the postgame handshake between Wilson and Pete Carroll are all sure to be must-see TV.