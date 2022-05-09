Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles to headline Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader

In a twist to the NFL schedule, there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2. However, unlike previous seasons, a portion of both games will be airing at the same time.
In the first game on Sept. 19, the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
In the second game, the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to face the Eagles in Philadelphia. That game is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on ABC.
The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
- Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 19
- How to watch: ESPN
Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a rematch of last year's Monday Night Football classic. In that Week 6 game, Henry rushed for 143 yards with three scores and the Titans defense stopped Josh Allen on fourth down to secure the 34-31 victory in Nashville. Can the Bills turn the tables on their home turf? And how much will the loss of A.J. Brown hurt the Titans against Von Miller and the Bills defense? Tune in and find out.
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 19
- How to watch: ABC
After a disappointing 8-9 season that cost Mike Zimmer his job, the Vikings and new head coach Kevin O'Connell travel to Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts and an Eagles squad that barely eked into the playoffs last year. With Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson returning for Minnesota and Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the other side, this game could be a high-scoring affair.