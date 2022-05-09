Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles to headline Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader

Where : Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.

When: 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 19

How to watch: ESPN





Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a rematch of last year's Monday Night Football classic. In that Week 6 game, Henry rushed for 143 yards with three scores and the Titans defense stopped Josh Allen on fourth down to secure the 34-31 victory in Nashville. Can the Bills turn the tables on their home turf? And how much will the loss of A.J. Brown hurt the Titans against Von Miller and the Bills defense? Tune in and find out.