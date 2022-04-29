Chargers-Chiefs to play Thursday, Sept. 15 in first 'TNF' game on Prime Video

In the offseason, the AFC West commanded the limelight in a division-wide stockpiling of talent.

In the regular season, the AFC West will demand the spotlight at the onset, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off Week 2 of the regular season in a pivotal matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15 in the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.

Looking to win their seventh AFC West title in a row, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs will feature some new stars (wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling), along with familiar and exceptional faces like tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones.

It will be Kansas City's first look at the Chargers, who have added defensive standouts Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to a team that finished a win away from the postseason in 2021. Of course, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, one of the league's best young arms, is back, too.

Though the Chiefs have dominated the division for the last half-dozen seasons, they haven't quite dominated their rivalry with the Chargers. Kansas City has won four of the last seven meetings between the teams, with five of those games decided by one score.